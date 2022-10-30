The Paris Wildcats failed to pull off the upset on the road as they lost to the undefeated Anna Coyotes 49-21 on Thursday night in a district contest.
The Wildcat defense entered the game coming off a low scoring defensive battle against Sulphur Springs, hoping to keep the high-powered Anna offense at bay in similar fashion. While they were able to hold the Coyotes to just 93 yards on the ground on 18 attempts, no one seemed to have an answer for Anna quarterback Evan Bullock, who recorded 43 completions for 421 yards and 6 touchdowns.
The Wildcat run game struggled against the physical Anna defense during the game, gaining less than 100 yards on the ground outside of a 70 yard breakout run by freshman Aldren Gill.
That burst in the first quarter that brought the Wildcats down to the Anna 5 yard line to set up their first score of the game. Gill led the team in rushing yards with 87, while quarterback Trevin Hohenberger recorded 59 of his own, including two touchdowns inside the red zone.
In the air, Hohenberger completed 8 passes for 146 yards.
The sole passing touchdown for the Wildcats went to junior Dycurian Douglas on a spectacular jumping catch and run for a 50 yard score.
Douglas led the receivers with three catches for 112 yards, accounting for 77 percent of the Wildcats 146 receiving yards for the game.
The Wildcats play Maybank at home next Friday for their last district game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.