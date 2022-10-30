paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats failed to pull off the upset on the road as they lost to the undefeated Anna Coyotes 49-21 on Thursday night in a district contest.

The Wildcat defense entered the game coming off a low scoring defensive battle against Sulphur Springs, hoping to keep the high-powered Anna offense at bay in similar fashion. While they were able to hold the Coyotes to just 93 yards on the ground on 18 attempts, no one seemed to have an answer for Anna quarterback Evan Bullock, who recorded 43 completions for 421 yards and 6 touchdowns.

