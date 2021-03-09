It was a tug-of-war battle that went down to the wire, but the North Lamar Panthers fell 8-7 to Dallas HSAA.
The Panthers’ offense was led by senior Trent Nickerson, who batted 2-for-3 and drove in two RBIs while also crossing home plate twice himself.
North Lamar and Paris begin district play today.
