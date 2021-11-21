At Cooper ISD, coach Erik McNairy has been involved with a number of sports since joining the school, including cross country, track, basketball and football. However, basketball has always been the sport that truly held his heart, and now, he’s ready to step into the role of the head coach for the Bulldogs.
First and foremost, McNairy said, his style of coaching involves a heavy emphasis on tough defense.
“We want to help ourselves, and force a lot of turnovers,” he said. “We want to push the tempo and get a lot of easy baskets in transition and really let our offense flow from our defense.”
Luckily for McNairy, the squad he now oversees is perfectly suited to his aggressive brand of basketball.
Loaded with tough, physical athletes — many of whom have cut their teeth on the gridiron, starring for the Bulldogs football team — the basketball team is an imposing group of athletes.
“These guys play physical, and that’s not a bad thing,” McNairy said. “They’re quick to the ball and they’re able to bang with anybody.”
“We’ve got a lot of athleticism, we’re in the gym every day, and I think that’s our biggest strength,” senior Noah Ramos added. “It’s a year-round thing, and we hold ourselves to an absolutely high standard, and I think you see that pay off.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs aren’t the best perimeter team, but they make up for it in other areas.
“Noah sees the floor really well and is a great facilitator,” McNairy said. “We aren’t the best from the 3-point line but I think we can score in a bunch of other ways. Colin (Ingram) and Markell (Smith) are really good scorers, and are good at getting to the rim and finding good looks. And then that’s also why defense is so important: because it leads to easy offense. I definitely think we have the ability to average over 50 points per game.”
The Bulldogs took a big step forward last season from the year prior, finishing with a 6-4 district record and securing the third seed in the playoffs, after not winning a district game the year before. This year, the group is poised to take another big step forward.
“I’m excited,” Ramos said. “I think we’ve got a lot of talent, and I think we can really make some noise in district.”
“They’re hungry for it,” McNairy added. “I think they have a bit of a dirty taste in their mouth from that playoff loss last year, and they’re going to be on a mission this season.”
