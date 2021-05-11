The North Lamar Panthers’ season came to an end in the bi-district round of the playoffs, as they fell to Bullard in a pair of games.
The first game was a tightly-contested battle, with Bullard winning 5-4 on a dramatic walkoff in the final inning. Connor Watson, Cody Ausmus and Tripp Thoms drove in the four runs for the Panthers.
