The North Lamar Panthers’ season came to an end in the bi-district round of the playoffs, as they fell to Bullard in a pair of games.

The first game was a tightly-contested battle, with Bullard winning 5-4 on a dramatic walkoff in the final inning. Connor Watson, Cody Ausmus and Tripp Thoms drove in the four runs for the Panthers.

