At the start of the 2022 baseball season, many people counted out the Rivercrest Rebels, as they’d lost the vast majority of their 2021 squad that made it to the regional finals; and their young, inexperienced team was being led by a new head coach in Laytner Kennedy.
With two weeks left in the regular season, many people counted out the Rebels, as they were on the wrong side of the playoff bubble looking in, and couldn’t afford to drop a game the rest of the way if they even wanted a shot at making the postseason.
And yet, when all was said and done, it was the Rivercrest Rebels who were the last team standing in the Red River Valley, and one of the hottest 2A teams in all of Texas. And piloting them the whole way was head coach Laytner Kennedy.
In just his first year as the Rebels’ head coach, Kennedy beat the odds and external expectations to lead his team to the regional semifinals. For his stellar job helming the team, he has been named the 2022 All-Red River Valley Coach of the Year.
Kennedy, a native to the Red River Valley, has been around baseball his whole life. After an exemplary high school career for North Lamar, Kennedy went and played collegiately for Paris Junior College.
After finishing his playing career with PJC and finishing his higher education at Texas A&M Commerce, Kennedy went to Fannindel, where he served as head coach for two years. After that, he returned to the Red River Valley and served as an assistant coach for the Rebels under former head coach Rick Connot, before being named the newest head coach prior to this season’s start.
“I knew (former Rivercrest Athletic Director Lance Connot and Rick Connot), and knew the tradition that Rivercrest baseball had,” he said of his decision to come back to the Red River Valley. “I loved the program that those two built here and was excited to come back home and be a part of that, even though I was technically moving into a lower position, going from head coach to assistant coach.”
When he found out Rivercrest wanted him to be the next head coach of the Rebels, Kennedy jumped at the opportunity.
“I was excited,” he said. “I’d been around these kids for years — this group of seniors that just graduated were eighth graders in my first year here — and so I was definitely looking forward to the opportunity to build on what Rick had been building.”
Headed into the season, outside expectations were tempered. The team was losing six of its nine starters to graduation, and as such several publications predicted them to finish fifth, outside of the playoff picture.
“We knew there were going to be growing pains,” Kennedy said. “Like I told the guys at the start of the year, you can’t learn experience; that only comes by doing. So I told them that we had to focus on the things we can control and focus on getting better every single day.
“I think it’s very exciting to coach younger guys, because you can really track the progression and watch them improve. It’s really neat to see a team come together like that.”
But while many outside the program doubted the Rebels’ capabilities, Kennedy said he always knew his squad was being underestimated.
“We had some really important players returning from the year before, and I knew that all the younger guys were hungry,” he said. “I knew there was some talent there and I knew we’d be OK.”
The team was loaded with freshmen, and Kennedy got them up to speed quickly by making them comfortable and at ease on the team, he said.
“My goal with them was to put them in the best spot where they were able to relax and just play baseball,” he said.
Kennedy managed the youth and inexperience expertly, but the team still had some rough patches early in the season, letting their inexperience rear its head on occasion. But Kennedy made sure to always stress the importance of growth, helping the team realize what went wrong and working with them to correct the errors and make sure they didn’t happen again.
One such instance came in a loss to McLeod. For most of the game, the Rebels and the Longhorns were neck-and-neck. In the late innings, though, a number of Rivercrest errors began compounding on one another, and soon what had been a 2-1 game had become an 8-1 game.
“I told them about the margin of error, and how that game had been winnable for us,” Kennedy said. “I think that was a great learning experience for us because it showed them the importance of always staying locked in.
“We put a big emphasis on playing catch. We talk about the game of baseball like one big game of catch. It’s a deal where if you do the things you’re supposed to do, and then maybe do a few above and beyond what you’re supposed to do, then you’ll be in good shape.”
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Rebels were on the outside of the playoff bubble looking in, and were in a position where any loss would eliminate them from contention, while winning out would at best put them in a play-in game, and could potentially not even be enough.
After a loss to Linden-Kildare in the second half of district, Kennedy lit a fire under his squad, and they would not lose again until the playoffs were underway.
“I really think that LK loss was good for us, actually,” Kennedy said. “It got our guys focused.”
After fighting their way into a tie for fourth place, the Rebels faced off against Linden-Kildare again, this time in a play-in game. That game went their way, and just like that, they’d done the unthinkable.
The Rebels didn’t cool down in the playoffs either. They won each of their first two rounds in sweeps, and then beat a familiar foe — the district-champion Maud Cardinals — in three games in the third round.
“As the playoff run continued, I could see their confidence just skyrocket,” Kennedy said with a smile.
The run eventually ended in the fourth round. But the Rebels, and Kennedy, and already left their message loud and clear: they aren’t to be trifled with.
“This year was an amazing experience,” Kennedy said. “All the highs and lows; I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.