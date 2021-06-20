Entering his senior season, Andy Kirk knew he would need to step up to the plate, both metaphorically and literally, for a young North Lamar team to achieve success. Simply put, he did just that.
Kirk was explosive at the plate for the Panthers. With a batting average of .413, he was one of only a handful of batters in the Red River Valley to finish the season batting over .400. His batting average of .551 and OPS of 1.195 are also among the area’s best. And he is one of only three players in the area — alongside Co-MVPs Will Grider and Chris Randolph, to hit multiple home runs, blasting two long balls during the season. For his excellence at the plate, he has been named the 2021 All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year.
Like so many of his peers, Kirk began playing baseball alongside a number of other sports at a young age. Right from the start, he said, he knew baseball was special.
“I fell in love with it right away; It’s different than any other sport,” Kirk said. “When you get a hit, no other sport feels like it. Every hit feels better than a touchdown in football.”
His love for the game led to countless hours spent fine-tuning his swing. And that hard work and dedication, coupled with a natural affinity for the game he already possessed, turned him into one of the Red River Valley’s deadliest hitters.
“He controls his barrel at an extremely high level, can place the ball in the right-center gap and the left-center gap and can leave yard in a way that’s really special,” head coach Bric Steed said.
And while Kirk’s mechanics at the plate are as close to perfect as you’ll find in the Red River Valley, they aren’t what make him the scariest hitter for a pitcher to face.
“My mindset is to never get too high or low,” Kirk said. “When I step up to the plate, I block everything else out.”
“He is unbelievably disciplined in baseball and in life,” Steed added. “It’s easy for players to talk about plate discipline, but very few can put it into action the way that he can. If everyone on a team had the same discipline that he does, that team would be extremely hard to beat.”
Kirk also possesses a natural ability to see the ball extremely well, which he couples with great patience.
“I see the ball, I hit the ball.” he said with a laugh. “But if it’s not in the zone, I don’t swing at it.”
“Andy isn’t afraid to draw a walk,” Steed said. “It’s why his on-base percentage is so high; Having a guy like that who isn’t selfish and is more than happy to get on base any way he can is a big boost.”
After a dynamic sophomore season, Kirk entered his 2020 junior year hoping to take his game to the next level, and eyed a state championship for him and his teammates.
“We had so many seniors on that team, we knew we were going to be one of the most experienced teams in the state,” Kirk said of the 2020 North Lamar squad that featured 12 seniors. “We were confident, so it was really hard on us when Covid shut it down.”
Entering his senior year, Kirk knew he would have to shoulder a much bigger responsibility. Many of the team’s most potent bats were gone, as was the locker room leadership of the graduating class of 2020.
“Andy really set a great example for the younger guys to look up to,” Steed said of the senior’s leadership. “I feel like our program will be better for the next several years because of the impact that he made on our young guys.”
And it wasn’t just in the clubhouse that he welcomed the bigger role. On the field, too, he was a leader.
And his stellar play was made all the more impressive by the fact that he played the entirety of the season with a shoulder injury he sustained during his junior year.
“I was diving back into first last season and heard it pop,” Kirk said. “Because of it, I didn’t have much power at all out of this arm, even though it didn’t really hurt. Where it made the biggest impact was in my ability to throw.”
Steed said Kirk’s performance in spite of the injury is a testament to not just his skill, but his will.
“Toughness is something Andy doesn’t lack, that’s for sure,” Steed said with a chuckle. “Seeing the way he battled through that was pretty cool. It’s not something you see every day.”
To accommodate the injured shoulder, Steed moved Kirk from third base — where he’d played almost his entire career — to second.
“Andy is a terrific fielder,” Steed said. “He’s as good as they come at third base. He’s able to make those difficult plays down the third base line with ease.”
Despite Steed’s high praise for Kirk’s abilities as a third baseman, Kirk joked that it might be hard to move him back to his original position now.
“I really liked play second, and I think I liked it even more than third,” he said with a laugh. “It’s an easier position to play.”
Looking back on the season, some of Kirk’s most impressive performances came in the team’s early-season games against much 5A and 6A competition.
“We were going up against these huge schools, and they didn’t know what to make of Andy,” Steed said. “In a lot of those games, he was the best player on the field, from either team.
“I remember we were playing a game at Prosper against Lucas Lovejoy — and they were ranked in the top 10 of 5A at the time — and Andy had like three hits and a home run against him. It was awesome to watch him show out against these top level teams that were so much bigger than us.”
Kirk’s favorite memories from the season came in the team’s matchup against arch-rival Paris, as they won two of the three meetings vs. the Wildcats.
“There’s always extra to those games, so it felt great to get the last laugh as a senior,” he said with a smile.
Though Kirk’s high school career came to an end in the bi-district round of the playoffs this year, his baseball career is far from over. In the fall, he’ll be going to Eastfield College, where he and teammate Cody Ausmus both committed to play.
“I’m really excited to play against tougher competition and test myself,” Kirk said.
Kirk points to a number of lessons Steed has instilled in the team as keys that will help him at the next level.
“He’s taught us a lot,” he said. “Lessons about discipline, and learning from losses — things like that.”
And as Kirk prepares for the next chapter in life and in baseball, he said he’ll always keep his time with North Lamar in his heart.
“It’s meant the world to me,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade being a Panther for anything.”
