Rivercrest High School will host its summer softball skills camp in July, and will feature instruction from members of the Iowa State University softball program.
The camp is scheduled for July 16-17 at the school’s softball fields. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. both days, and instruction will last from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
The first day will be for ages 6-12, and the second day of the camp will be for ages 13 and up.
Athletes will not only work on their skills and fundamentals, but will learn from the Iowa State players what it takes to play at the next level.
The registration fee is $40 per player.
For additional information, you can contact Byron Swain at 903-272-7547, or Hiyadeja Moore at 580-326-6070.
