Tyler Junior College — ranked ninth nationally in junior college women’s basketball team — shook off a fourth-quarter rally by Paris Junior College for an 84-72 victory at the Hunt Center on Monday.
Nykesha Sanders led four Paris players in double figures with 17 points, all in the second half. Aerihna Afoa and Shaunice Reed added 14 points each and India Respress had 11 .
TJC’s Nadechka Laccen hit two of her 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes as Tyler jumped out to a 25-12 lead.
Paris responded by outscoring Tyler 16-7 during a rally that involved five different players, cutting the deficit to 32-28 with 2:04 remaining in the first half. But the Apache Ladies countered with a 10-0 run of their own -- including two baskets by Laccen and two by Ogaymei -- for a 42-28 halftime lead.
Paris went on a 22-12 run in the third quarter that included two 3-pointers by Afoa and one each by Reed, Diamond Bryant and Ra’Nae Tumblin. That narrowed Tyler’s advantage to 54-50, but the Apache Ladies finished the third quarter on a 12-4 run, giving them a 66-54 lead going into the final quarter.
Laccen opened the fourth quarter with her third and fourth 3-pointers of the game, increasing Tyler’s lead to 73-58.
Again, Paris rallied. Sanders, who had had six of her team’s last eight points in the third quarter, scored half the points in an 18-9 Paris rally in the fourth quarter that brought the Lady Dragons to within 77-72 with 2:45 to play.
A closing miracle finish for Paris was not in the books.
Tyler finished on a 7-0 run, six of them on Laccen’s fifth and sixth 3-pointers.
