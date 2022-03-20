In basketball, what is the mark of a great defender? Many people might point to statistics such as steals, rebounds or plus/minus ratings. But a simpler way to identify a great defensive player is as someone so fearsome that opposing teams hesitate to even bring the ball within the player’s vicinity. This year, Chisum Lady Mustang Harmony Marsh was just that player.
In 2022, Marsh was as dominant a rim protector as you will ever see in the low block for Chisum. Averaging roughly 11 rebounds per game and better than four blocks per game to go along with her 11.9 points per game, she single-handedly changed several teams’ gameplans and made games a challenge for any team that didn’t account for her. For her stellar play, she has been named the 2022 All-Red River Valley Defensive Player of the Year.
Though Marsh now considers herself a basketball player through and through, her first sport was actually volleyball.
“In fourth grade the (youth basketball program) Little Dribblers team needed one more person and my mom kind of told me that I had to go play or else they wouldn’t have enough for a team,” Marsh said with a chuckle. “Before that I did Little Spikers, and volleyball was just my sport.”
Once she started playing basketball, though, she fell in love with it. And by the time Marsh was entering high school, it had long supplanted volleyball as her favorite sport. Marsh said she liked the pace and flow of the game, and added that her size allowed her to dominate on the hardwood even at a young age.
When she got to Chisum High School, Marsh ultimately decided to drop volleyball because it created scheduling conflicts with band, another one of her passions.
“I really did love volleyball, and did miss it that first year, but once I got going with basketball I never looked back after that,” she added.
While most athletes spend their first year on the JV squad, Chisum head coach Will Smith knew her place was on varsity.
“Any time you get a freshman who’s 6’ tall, you see a ton of potential in them,” he said. “I knew that if she took what her coaches were saying to heart, and if she learned from the girls in front of her like (former Lady Mustang Zoe Tucker), then she’d be really special down the line.”
Smith’s prediction certainly came to pass, and by the time Marsh was entering her senior year, she was possibly the single most dominant post player in the entire Red River Valley.
Offensively, the team ran the ball through her in the low block on almost every possession. It was the defensive side of the ball, though, that she made her biggest impact.
Marsh was a veritable rebounding machine, and her average of 11 boards per game was tops in the Red River Valley. She also led the entire area in blocks as well, averaging 4.2 per game.
While Marsh uses her height advantage to full effect, she said it took work and dedication to be as good defensively as she was.
“Thinking back to middle school, I tried to be a shot blocker but I just kept picking up fouls,” she said. “And when I got to high school, for a while I was blocking shots but I was still picking up fouls. I was 6’ tall as a freshman, but didn’t really know how to use it… Being a good defender while not sending them to the line takes timing and footwork, and that definitely comes with a lot of practice.”
By her senior year she’d figured out the keys to rejecting shots and battling for rebounds while staying out of foul trouble, and Marsh embraced her role as a rim protector.
Headed into the season, she set a goal for herself to record 100 blocks over the course of the year. Not only did she meet that goal, but she obliterated it. By the time district play started, she was already well past 100 for the season.
“Getting blocks is such a great feeling, I love it” she said with a laugh. “The adrenaline I get when I swat the ball — especially if it’s a big one and I block it with a lot of force and it gets the team all fired up and the whole gym is cheering — there’s nothing like it for me. Not even scoring really has the same effect.
“It takes confidence. It’s tricky to block shots sometimes because you don’t want to get in foul trouble and wind up on the bench, but being confident and knowing when to go for the block versus when to go for the block, or when to set yourself and try to take a charge or just contest the shot, that all stems from confidence and having a good feel for the game.”
“Looking back early in her time here, the reason she would sometimes get herself in trouble with fouls was her timing, but this year it was like her timing just clicked and I don’t really remember her getting into foul trouble that much at all this season,” Smith added. “She got it down to where she’d let the person shoot the ball and then go up and swat it, rather than trying to get it right as it’s leaving their hand.”
Looking back on the season, Marsh said there were several games where she felt she was playing some of her best basketball.
On two occasions, Marsh finished with one of the rarest accomplishments you’ll see in basketball: a triple-double. In each, she reached double digits in points, rebounds and blocks. And in her second triple-double of the season, which came in a home win against Lone Oak, Marsh set the school record for blocks in a game with 14.
“That was a really, really good one. I had 12 points, 17 rebounds and 14 blocked shots,” Marsh said. “That was a game where everything was clicking for me and it felt like I could really impose my will in the post.”
Marsh also seemed to play her best, perhaps counterintuitively, any time she was matched up against another dominant post player.
The prime example of this came in her team’s final game of the season against Bells. Matched up against a Lady Panther comfortably over 6’ tall, and who will be playing collegiate basketball, Marsh elevated her level of play and utterly shut her down. In the game, she was limited to just five points and only one made field goal. And that was far from the only time Marsh rose to meet the challenge of a tricky one-on-one assignment.
“The fact that she was able to consistently play her best basketball against the toughest opponents just shows the type of competitor she is,” Smith said. “She’s fearless, and she’s not going to back down from anyone. And she also wants to prove wrong anyone who doubted her abilities.”
This year, Marsh’s stellar defense was something the team could count on night in and night out. But the team also grew to count on her in another way — as a calming presence of leadership in games, in the locker room and during practices.
“When I was younger, there were some really awesome team leaders who went on to play at the collegiate level,” she said. “I remember how they were encouragers and took the younger players like me under their wing, so to speak. This year, being a senior, I really tried to be that for this team. I wanted to be an encourager, and leave a positive impact the same way that the people who came before me did.”
One of the goals the team as a whole set for themselves was to make the playoffs, something the Lady Mustangs hadn’t done since Marsh’s freshman season. With her leadership and prowess on the court they accomplished that goal as well, not just making the postseason but doing so as the district’s runners-up.
“Making the playoffs again was an amazing experience,” she said with a smile. “I wish we could’ve won a game or two — because I definitely think this group was capable of that — but just setting that clear goal for ourselves and seeing it come to fruition was a great feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.