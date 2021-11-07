The Prairiland Lady Patriots had about as stellar a year on the volleyball court as a team can have, as they tore through the regular season with an unblemished district record. Their season came to an end, however, in the second round of the playoffs, as the team fell to Callisburg in four sets, 25-21, 14-25, 19-25, 23-25.
The Lady Patriots came out firing in the first set, and even though the opening set was tightly contested, Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said it was one of the better sets the team has played.
After that, though, issues began to set in.
“I think we got a bit complacent,” Vanderburg said of the middle two sets. “The energy level just wasn’t there. That can’t happen in the playoffs against a team like (Callisburg).”
In the fourth set, just like the previous two, Callisburg opened up a sizable lead. However, the Lady Patriots managed to make a valiant comeback attempt spearheaded by the team’s pair of seniors, Abi Farmer and Ali Sessums.
After finding themselves in a deep hole, the Lady Pats were able to pull within striking distance, before ultimately falling in the final set by just two points.
“I think we did a really good job of turning things around there,” Vanderburg said. “If we’d started our rally just a little sooner — even just like three points sooner — I do think we would’ve forced a fifth set. It was just a little too late, though.”
Sessums finished with 18 kills and 20 digs, both team highs. Farmer contributed 15 kills, 14 digs and four blocks. Chloe Raley had 20 assists, nine kills and 15 digs. Kyndal Yaross had four kills and 13 digs, and Ryleigh Sims added two kills and four blocks. Hanna Cope led the team with 23 assists.
Vanderburg praised Sessums and Farmer for what they’ve meant to the Prairiland volleyball program not just this season, but all throughout their high school careers.
“Abi and Ali have been a big part of our success for the last three or so years,” Vanderburg said. “I’m really proud of their growth and how they stepped up for us this year.”
Vanderburg added that she hopes the season-ending loss doesn’t color her players’ appreciation for what they were able to accomplish throughout the season.
“One of the things that I told them after the game was, ‘Hey, you can’t hold your head too low, because even though this loss hurts, it doesn’t take away from everything we were able to do,’” she said. “If someone saw us at the start of the season and you told them that we’d be district champs and go undefeated in district, they probably would have a hard time believing that. But they put in the work and grew so much over the season, and I’m very proud of them for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.