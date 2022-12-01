09-19 cooper football

Cooper’s Colin Ingram races down the sideline on a quarterback keeper in a game.

 Jeff Tyler/Special to The Paris News

The Cooper Bulldogs are bringing the same determination and drive into Friday night’s matchup with the Timpson Bears that has carried them to a 13-0 record thus far in the season.

The Bulldogs have been tenacious in the three UIL state championships games so far this playoff season, outscoring opponents 128 to 31.

