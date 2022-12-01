The Cooper Bulldogs are bringing the same determination and drive into Friday night’s matchup with the Timpson Bears that has carried them to a 13-0 record thus far in the season.
The Bulldogs have been tenacious in the three UIL state championships games so far this playoff season, outscoring opponents 128 to 31.
But the 13-0 Bears have been equally tenacious in defeating their three playoff opponents, outscoring them 150-24.
Cooper Coach Rod Castorena knows his squad will have a match on their hands Friday night in the Lindale High School football stadium.
“They are a physical team,” he said. “They are not 13 and 0 by magic. It is going to take our best effort on Friday to come out on top.”
Castorena said he has been encouraging his Bulldogs to keep up the intensity on both sides of the ball as they have done all season long.
That effort was apparent in last week’s win over Joaquin, an opponent both Bulldogs and Bears have had in common this season.
“Our kids executed defensively,” he said while also praising the offense for holding Joaquin to three points in the first half and eight points in the final two quarters.
“Our players have been really good on defense and have been strong on offense,” he said. “You have to get to the football on defense and take care of the football on offense.”
While the Bulldogs, led by Colin Ingram and Canon Ingram, whipped Joaquin 33-11 last week, the Bears beat district opponent Joaquin 25-22 in late October.
Castorena said he is preparing his team for the next game by emphasizing that the Bulldogs continue to execute as the teammates have done all season.
“We are going in with a lot of pride in what we do. We are going to play our best game,” Casterona said. “It is going to take an all out effort on Friday to come out on top.”
The game is Friday night in Lindale, Texas, at the high school football stadium and begins at 7 p.m. Lindale is around 77 miles southeast of Cooper. Cooper will be the home team at the neutral site.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
