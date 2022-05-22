The Prairiland Lady Patriots are one of four teams left in the Region 2-3A softball playoffs. On Thursday night, they met Hughes Springs at Winnsboro to play a doubleheader for a chance to head to the regional finals. However, each team won one game, so a decisive game 3 was played on Saturday.
Prairiland was able to take game one as they completely demolished the Mustangs 13-2 via run-rule in six innings.
Game one started with a bang for the Lady Patriots when McKenna Guest smoked a home run off the top of the scoreboard in the first inning. Prairiland tried to get a two-out rally started, but a coach interference call ended the top of the first after a double by Lanna Riney.
Guest was stellar on the mound, only giving up one hit through the first three innings while striking out four batters, but the Lady Patriots’ bats were quiet in the second and third innings.
However, in the fourth inning, Prairiland racked up seven hits. After the first out of the inning, Riney hit a hardball for the first single of the inning, and a gorgeous bunt by Jada Torress put runners on first and second.
Jayme Potter and Randi Crawford would get RBI singles back-to-back before Chloe Raley walked to load the bases for the lead-off hitter Kirsten Bridges. Bridges collected her first hit when she laced a two-run single into the outfield, giving Prairiland a 5-0 lead over Hughes Springs, but the scoring didn’t stop there.
Guest walked to load the bases again, and Allison Choate made them pay with another RBI single. Riney, who started things off with one out in the frame, hit her second single of the inning when she belted a ball to left field, scoring the Lady Patriots’ final run of the inning, bringing the score to 7-0 in their favor.
“Our bats were hot; we came out, and we were ready to go. We just wanted to jump on them,” Guest said about the Lady Patriots’ performance at the plate.
Hughes Springs finally got on the board by drawing a walk to lead things off, followed by a triple that scored one run. An error allowed another run to score, but Guest closed the door as she struck out the side for the first time in the game.
The Lady Patriots added another run in the fifth when Crawford, Raley, and Bridges each collected singles, and a quick one-two-three inning kept Hughes Springs quiet.
Kyndal Yaross started things off in the sixth inning when she sent a no-doubt home run over the left field wall. But more runs would come for the Lady Patriots as they added another five hits. Raley added an RBI single, Bridges scored one on a fielder’s choice, and Guest put an exclamation point on the scoreboard with her two-out double that scored two runs to give the Lady Patriots a 13-2 lead.
Hughes Springs tried to get something going in the sixth but did all except bring a run home as a groundout to Torress ended the game when she threw over to Crawford, giving the Lady Patriots a 13-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead.
“We focused in and they pitched who we thought they were going to pitch and we prepared for that and was able to jump on it,” head coach Brian Morris said after the game.
After a run-rule in game one, game two was much more nerve-racking as the Lady Patriots fell 1-0 in a pitching duel.
Hughes Springs scored the game’s only run after the first batter reached base on a hit by pitch and double scored the runner on first. However, the inning was quickly shut down as Guest forced a flyout and recorded her second strike out of the inning.
The Lady Patriots didn’t record a hit in the game until Bridges hit a double over the center fielder’s head in the third inning that put runners on second and third. Then, with two outs, Raley attempted to steal home on a passed ball but got called out on a controversial call, as even the Hughes Springs broadcasters initially called her safe.
The bats were quiet for both teams through the next three innings as the Lady Patriots collected the lone hit, but despite Yaross’s one-out-double that left a mark on the outfield wall, no runs were scored.
The Lady Patriots came to the plate in the seventh with their last three outs and even drew two walks and moved to second and third on a passed ball, but a strikeout from the Hughes Springs pitcher would send the series to a decisive game three.
Guest was astronomical through the two games pitching all thirteen innings and only allowing three runs, two earned while racking up 18 strikeouts.
The Lady Patriots collected 20 hits through the two games, with 18 in game one. Riney led the team with four hits, followed by Bridges and Crawford each getting three hits. Guest, Yaross, Torres, and Raley collected two, while Choate and Potter also tacked on a hit.
The Lady Patriots faced off against Hughes Springs in a winner-take-all game on Saturday. However, that game had not concluded by press time. The winner will move on to play for the regional championship against either Grandview or Mount Vernon.
