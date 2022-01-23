One of the key tenets to basketball is that good defense leads to easy offense, and on Friday, the Prairiland Lady Patriots showed just how true that adage is against Grand Saline. Aggressive defense helped the team overcome an otherwise mostly-cold shooting night, and the Lady Pats pulled away for a dominating 42-21 win.
The Lady Patriots didn’t waste any time showing the Grand Saline Lady Indians what sort of game it would be, as their first two baskets were fast break scores off of defensive stops. The first came from sophomore Skylar Johnson, and the latter from senior Abi Farmer.
Prairiland stretched its lead to seven when a block by Farmer led to an outlet pass by Chloe VanDeaver for a bucket by a streaking Kirsten Bridges.
“Defensive intensity is something we’ve really focused on and hung our hats on this season,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said. “We’ve been struggling a bit on offense the past couple weeks, so we’ve put an emphasis on coming up with steals and getting out in transition, and it is one of our stronger suits.”
By the end of the opening quarter, Prairiland had doubled up Grand Saline with a 14-7 lead, and had held their opponents to just two made field goals in the period.
Outside of the transition baskets, however, the Lady Pats struggled to score, and came up empty on a number of possessions when operating out of the halfcourt.
In the second quarter, though, the offense began clicking. Katelyn Cornmesser nailed a 3-pointer early in the quarter, and Bridges began to find success taking her defender off the dribble and slashing her way to the paint.
“They left some open gaps for me,” Bridges said with a smile. “I’m going to take advantage of that and attack the rim every chance I get.”
The Lady Pats started every quarter explosively, with a barrage of baskets opening each frame.
“We’re in a position right now where we’re fighting for our lives every single game,” Tucker said. “We need that intensity night in and night out. One of our goals is always to win the first two minutes of each quarter, and I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
The lead first reached double digits roughly midway through the second quarter, when Bridges got into the lane and sank a floater. From there, the Lady Patriots never let their lead slip below 10 points for the remainder of the game.
Prairiland’s final points of the first half came on a second-chance basket by Johnson to put her team up 25-12. When all was said and done, Johnson had turned in one of her better games this season, scoring nine points in a variety of ways and being a major contributor to the defensive effort as well.
“The last two games actually, she’s kind of settled in and played much better and much more confidently,” Tucker said of Johnson’s performance. “She’s still young and missed some time due to injuries, but she’s starting to get it clicking, and she’s showing that she can be a really good player.”
The second half went much the same as the first, with Bridges, Johnson and Farmer scoring on fast breaks, and not much scoring coming elsewhere.
Farmer used her length to intercept several passes, and Bridges’ swarming defensive pressure led to the Lady Indians coughing the ball up on more than one occasion.
The lead reached 20 points when VanDeaver delivered a pretty kickout pass to Farmer, who nailed a 3-pointer to put her team up 39-19.
Bridges scored 12 points to lead her team in double figures, Farmer scored nine, Cornmesser scored six and Lexie Blasengame added three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.