On the mound for the North Lamar Panthers, Conner Watson has established himself as one of the Red River Valley’s premiere pitchers, able to mow down batters with great efficiency. Now, he’ll continue to face down hitters after graduating high school, as he recently committed to play collegiately for Carl Albert State College.
Watson was introduced to baseball at a young age, and much to his delight, he found that he not only had a knack for the sport, but also an affinity for it.
“I think what I really loved about it is that every team and every player has a chance,” he said. “In baseball, you’ve got to throw it over the plate and give the other team a chance, you can’t just hold the ball. And I think it was that, plus the natural challenge of pitching and hitting, that made me fall in love with it.”
It wasn’t long before Watson picked up pitching, and after that he knew that wanted to play the game for as long as possible, and at the highest levels possible.
“It was probably when I was eight or nine that I decided, ‘OK, I want to play this in college and beyond,’” he said.
When he got to the high school level, Watson quickly became a dominant force on the mound with a pitching repertoire that keeps batters incredibly off-balance.
“I’m mostly a two-seam guy, and I also have a changeup and slider,” Watson said. “But mostly I use my two-seamer to get batters out.”
“The thing that stands out about him is just the tremendous movement he has on his pitches,” coach Bric Steed added.
Something else that makes Watson unique is his unorthodox pitching style, which opponents have yet to see in action but Watson is eager to introduce to competitive play.
One day in the offseason, he began pitching submarine style for fun, but when he was joking about it with his head coach later, he was surprised to find that Steed thought it had real competitive promise.
“He said to me, ‘What’d you think of that,’ kind of joking around, and I looked at him and told him, ‘It looked natural,’” Steed said. “The more we talked about it, the more we started to think that this is just the right thing to do.”
The new pitching form has several advantages. For one thing, Watson said, it’ll be much harder for batters to get under his pitches when they’re coming in at the new angle. And Steed added that
Looking back on his time at North Lamar, Watson said he wouldn’t trade his years as a Panther for anything.
“I really don’t think I’d be where I’m at as a player if I was at any other school,” he said. “With the assets I’ve been able to use, and Coach Steed and his knowledge of baseball, it’s all just helped me grow as a player and fall in love with baseball even more.”
Watson said signing his letter of intent, and realizing a dream he’s had since he was a young child, is a surreal feeling and he can’t wait to take his game to the next level.
Still, though, he has another year as a Panther before heading to Carl Albert. And he’s eager to make the most of it.
“I think our goal this year is the same goal we always have: to win a state championship,” Watson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.