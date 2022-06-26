Local baseball coach Brandon Hancock hosted a summer baseball camp to teach kids the basics of the sport last week at Eric Whitaker’s field just outside of Paris. Hancock put the camp together trying to do something different than usual for local kids.
He said he wanted to give the athletes that spectrum of getting to practice with high school players who are going to play college baseball, college players who are trying to go professional and even a professional who played almost 10 seasons in Major League Baseball.
The camp gave children the opportunity to meet different players who are all at different levels of baseball including former Prairiland baseball player Caleb Jameson, former Cameron University player Jordan Harrison, and several other local players that all helped teach the campers fundamentals of baseball.
However, the biggest excitement for the kids might have been when former Major League Baseball player Jeff Frye showed up to speak to the camp participants on the last day of camp.
Fry told his story of growing up as a kid, all the way to playing baseball at the professional level. He talked to the kids about his journey and how there were obstacles, but if you want it you have to work hard for it and continuously practice.
“Don’t waste time. Work hard at whatever it is you want to be in life,” Frye said encouragingly. “If baseball is your love, practice, and you go home after practice and you’re tired. Take a break and go practice a little bit.”
Frye was a multisport athlete in high school and he insisted that parents let their children play every sport they wanted to play and never force them into playing a sport they didn’t wish to play.
Many of the young kids were excited to meet Frye but were extremely eager to get autographs and take pictures with Frye after the session.
The camp wasn’t just about Frye getting to speak to the kids as it lasted all week long giving each participant the opportunity to improve their fundamentals of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.