The playoff bound Clarksville Blue Tigers wrapped up regular season action Thursday, as Coach Chris Davis’ team put on a positive display of football on senior night at New Century Club Field in Clarksville.

The end result was an overpowering 55-34 win over the Cumby Trojans, that left Cumby without a win in district play, as the Trojans season came to an end. The game was played on Thursday.

