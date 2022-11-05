The playoff bound Clarksville Blue Tigers wrapped up regular season action Thursday, as Coach Chris Davis’ team put on a positive display of football on senior night at New Century Club Field in Clarksville.
The end result was an overpowering 55-34 win over the Cumby Trojans, that left Cumby without a win in district play, as the Trojans season came to an end. The game was played on Thursday.
“I hope this win put us on a good track going in to the playoffs. We played a good game, but I think we had a little lull in the second quarter, and kind of let up a little bit like we thought it was over,” Davis explained. “We came back and we finished the second half pretty well, so now we see if we can carry that on in to the next week. We’re going to have to bring our A game next week and play four quarters of football.”
Clarksville forced five turnovers in the game, four by way of fumble recoveries.
The Tigers were certainly able to spread the scoring around in the contest as Xae Owens, R.K. Minter, Lamon Bell, Jonathan Olguin and Nikereion Marcy all recorded offensive touchdowns during the night, with Olguin producing two, first on a 57-yard first quarter run to pay dirt, and then he took a screen pass 70 yards for a score.
“This was a great win, and it’s been a great season so far, and now we’ve got to carry it on in to the playoffs, and I want to go far in the playoffs. I want to progress, with what we’ve got, because we’ve got the talent to do it. And I pray to the Lord that we just come up with a win next Friday,” Minter said.
Clarksville freshman quarterback Dot Morgan delivered five touchdown passes in the game that covered 9, 26, 47, 65, and 70 yards, as he easily threw for over 300 yards with one interception in the game. That interception was the lone Clarksville turnover in the game.
A third quarter interception by Owens set up Marcy’s 9-yard touchdown catch that handed Clarksville a 49-20 advantage with 1:01 remaining in the quarter.
With the win, the Blue Tigers end the district run with a 3-2 league mark, and Clarksville is now 5-5 overall.
Davis’ troops will move to postseason play as the third seed from District 9-2-A Division II, behind district champion James Bowie, and second place finisher Maud.
Linden-Kildare will represent the district as the fourth seed, and will square off against powerful Mart later this week. That team of Tigers is coached by former Clarksville Head Coach, Jarrick Farmer. Clarksville will play the winner of Friday’s Dawson and Wortham game.
Clarksville will be entering post season play on this Friday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Eustace High School.
Clarksville actually trailed Cumby early in the game after the Blue Tigers deferred the opening kickoff. Cumby used a seven play drive that covered 58 yards, to score on a 4-yard run with 9:19 left in the first to take a 6-0 lead after the conversion run failed.
The Blue Tigers stormed right back, taking the lead for good when Bell rushed across the goal line from 4 yards out with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter. Olguin then tacking on the extra point, giving Clarksville a 7-6 advantage. Olguin was accurate when the Tigers scored in the game, as he nailed seven of his eight extra point kick attempts.
Clarksville would continue to score in the initial quarter, using an Olguin blast for a touchdown that covered 57 yards with 4:05 remaining in the first, and a Xae Owens 26-yard touchdown pass reception with 3:06 left in the first that would send Clarksville into the second period in control 21-6.
Minter’s 65-yard reception for a touchdown accounted for the only points the Blue Tigers would score in the second frame as Davis’ troops held a 28-12 advantage at the intermission, after scoring on four straight possessions to open the game.
The Tigers pushed the lead to 49-20 by the end of the third quarter.
Lance Miller proved to be the workhorse for Clarksville as he lead the team in carries an
The Trojans conclude their season with a 2-8 record.
