Once the Paris High School Ladycats got things in the right gear, there was simply no answer that the Cooper Lady Bulldogs could provide during the four quarters of action played in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville on Tuesday night. Paris walked away with an easy 62-35 victory to improve to an 11-5 season mark.
The game was arranged in Clarksville after the opponent scheduled to face Cooper, backed out of the game, thus it was decided that Cooper and Paris High would play in Clarksville, and Clarksville would square off against the Paris JV in earlier action.
Relentless defensive pressure from the Ladycats spelled doom for Cooper, as Paris forced turnovers and ran the floor for transition buckets throughout the game.
However, the start was slow for Paris, and things looked promising for Cooper as the Dogettes scored the first three points of the game, then moved to a 5-2 advantage when Kenzlee Randle nailed a jumper with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Then Ladycats Asia Johnson, Jazz Dangerfield and company took over the ballgame. Paris would take the lead for good when Johnson’s drive for a bucket handed Paris an 8-7 lead with about three minutes left in the opening period.
Cooper would score just one more basket in the first, and Paris entered the second quarter leading 16-9.
“We’ve been playing some big teams. And we preach defense, and we preach aggressiveness, and crashing the boards. What we look for a lot is steals, and deflections-that’s what we take a lot of pride in,” said Coach Moore. “
Cooper scored just six points in the second, as Paris continued to force turnovers and record baskets. The Paris lead grew to 36-16 at the half, as the Ladycats outscored the Dogettes 20-7 in the second frame.
Cooper’s Presley Limbaugh went to work early in period three, as she nailed a bank shot in the lane to start the period. Her jumper with about two minutes into the quarter left Cooper trailing 38-20, but Paris would score in a variety of ways, as the Ladycats pushed the lead to 54-37 to end scoring in the period when Nya Williams scored inside with just 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
Paris moved to a 60-29 lead when Keyli Holt scored off the break with 4:22 remaining in the game. The Ladycats then cruised on to victory.
Johnson scored 19 points to lead Paris, while Dangerfield followed close behind with 18 points. Williams scored 12, and Keshanti Gordon was just shy of double figures with nine points. Limbaugh was the lone Cooper player to score in double figures with 11 points.
“I thought Asia Johnson did great tonight,” Paris coach Hiyadeja Moore said. “She’s our tallest girl, and she plays post for us.This is her season high, and she banged the boards tonight. And Gordon came out, and had a great game for us offensively. Any one of these nights any of these girls can step up and tonight Asia really did. We’ll play Idabel on Friday in Paris, and they’re ranked in 3A in Oklahoma.”
