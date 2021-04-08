Everything was working for the Prairiland Lady Patriots softball team on Tuesday, and they came away with a dominating 11-0 win over Commerce to show for their efforts.
Utilizing a balanced offensive attack, the Lady Patriots scored in all but one inning.
The biggest innings for Prairiland were the third and sixth, in which they scored four and three runs, respectively.
In the third, a single by Lanna Riney, a groundout by Grae Unruh and a double by McKenna Guest helped the team jump out to a big lead.
Two innings later, Prairiland slugger Kyndall Yaross demonstrated her prowess at the plate by clearing the fence for a solo home run.
Then, in the sixth, Jada Torres reached first base on a single before stealing second base, third base and home plate all in the ensuing at-bat.
In the cirlce for Prairiland was Randi Crawford, who struck out 12 Commerce batters, only giving up a pair of hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.