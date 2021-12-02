All basketball teams like when a win can come easily, and with little drama. However, being able to win the opposite — defensive slugfests in which every point is a battle — is also critically important for a team. And on Tuesday, the Honey Grove Warriors proved they’re able to win exactly those sorts of games, downing Campbell 42-36.
Points weren’t easy to come by for much of the game, and the trend started early, as a slow first quarter ended with Honey Grove trailing 10-9. Seven of the Warriors’ nine points came from junior guard Alex Fisk, including a 3-pointer he banked in from the wing.
Turnovers hindered both teams, as Honey Grove committed three turnovers in the first minute of the game, though they were able to force a handful of Campbell turnovers in quick succession shortly thereafter.
Though the first quarter ended with Honey Grove trailing by a hair, they quickly went up by four points after a 5-0 run to start the quarter, capped off by an and-one converted by Asher Price.
Defense again took center stage for most of the quarter as, with under three minutes left in the quarter, each team had only scored five points, and ball pressure by both teams ensured the quarter went without very many shot attempts. But as the quarter neared its end, Campbell used a quick spurt of offense to enter halftime with a four-point lead, 21-17.
“We knew at halftime that it shouldn’t have been that close, and we weren’t playing very well offensively,” Fisk said. “We made some adjustments and came out in the second half pretty fired up, and played with some more energy.”
The team had a decidedly easier time scoring in the third quarter, and the key to their surge of points was due to crashing the offensive glass and scoring on easy second-chance opportunities.
“When your shot isn’t falling, you’ve got to find other ways to generate offense,” Warriors coach Homer Garner said. “Second opportunities are a good way to do that.”
Leading that charge was Jarvis Hill, who grabbed several offensive boards and scored six points on follow-ups after misses. On even more possessions, he found open teammates after pulling down offensive boards for assists.
“That’s what he’s all about,” Garner said. “He’s a second-play guy, makes second efforts, and keeps the ball alive. It’s hard to teach, and he’s got a real knack for it.”
Also helping the Warriors establish themselves in the second half was the fact that they began winning the turnover battle, largely eliminating theirs, while still forcing a number of turnovers from Campbell.
Down the stretch in the fourth quarter, the Warriors built up a six point lead, though they weren’t able to fully put away their opponents, who always hung right within striking distance.
“It wasn’t easy, but we found a way to come up with a few more buckets than Campbell did, which is a sign of good things,” Garner said. “They showed they can fight through adversity, which is a plus in my book.”
