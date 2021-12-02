The Paris Ladycats looked downright dominant on the basketball court against the DeKalb Lady Bears on Tuesday, starting strong and never looking back en route to a 59-41 victory.
The team came out of the gate swinging, and scored 20 points in an emphatic opening quarter.
Defensively, they did a good job of severely limiting the Lady Bears’ success, holding them to under 15 points in each quarter, and limiting DeKalb to just seven in the final quarter.
Nya Williams was phenomenal, scoring 27 points — while shooting a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-pointers — to go with nine rebounds, four assists and six steals.
Jazz Dangerfield scored 22 points; Keshanti Gordon scored nine points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished four assists and tallied up a block and three steals.
The Ladycats will next be in action in the Winnsboro Hoopfest Tournament.
