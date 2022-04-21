The Chisum Lady Mustangs played their final home game of the 2022 season Tuesday, and they made sure to send their seniors off with a convincing win, downing the Lone Oak Lady Buffaloes 10-5 in a game that was not as close as the final score suggests.
The first inning saw Chisum jump out to a 2-0 lead thanks to heads-up baserunning and the ability to capitalize on Lone Oak mistakes.
Peyton Holland led off the game with a single, but then promptly put herself 60 feet from home plate by stealing second and then third base. Sophia Rhea was able to turn a bunt into a double thanks to lackadaisical defense from the Lady Buffaloes, and then another Lone Oak lapse allowed both Holland and Rhea to score on a sacrifice fly by senior Hannah Ford.
The Lady Mustangs added to their lead in the next inning, with an RBI double from Hallie Miller scoring Maddie Shires, who reached base earlier in the inning with a double of her own. Miller then crossed home plate to push the score to 4-0 on a passed ball.
In the very next at-bat, Holland gave her team a 5-0 cushion by blasting a home run over the left field wall.
“The at-bat before that — my first at-bat — (the Lone Oak pitcher) threw me an inside pitch and I hopped on it,” Holland said. “Going up there the second time, I was kind of expecting her to throw me a first-pitch strike again, so I just went up there looking to swing at something early and it was right there.”
The bomb was her 10th of the season, and seventh out-of-the-park homer, tying a program record. Holland’s maturation into a dominant power hitter has been one of the team’s many bright spots this year, as she primarily batted as a slapper in the prior season.
“Last year, being a slapper, it was fun getting on base and using my speed to put pressure on the other team, but I hit from the right side a couple times and saw my power on that side of the ball, and so this year I used that as a way to go up there and be more aggressive,” she said.
Holland finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate and just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, but she was far from the only player to hit the ball well in the victory. Brylea Marshall and Maddie Shires each racked up a trio of hits as well, and Ford, Miller and Karli Shelton each drove in runs with RBIs.
“We’ve worked a lot in practice on pitch selection and letting the high ones go,” Ford said. “We made sure we hit the good pitches.”
Chisum head coach Denise Holland pointed to Marshall’s play in particular, saying it was nice to see the star utility player return to form after something of a slight slump in the past couple of games.
“I was glad for her; I know it feels nice and takes some pressure off her,” the coach said. “And it’s also a big plus for us, because when she hits the ball well it just makes us that much more dangerous.”
Marshall’s impact wasn’t just felt in the batter’s box, but also in the field as well. The junior turned in a bona fide web gem to record the final out in the top of the fifth inning, making an underhanded catch on the run and facing away from the infield.
The Lady Buffaloes got a run back in the third inning, but Chisum answered right back with three more of their own in the fourth. An RBI triple by Marshall scored Peyton Holland, an infield single by Ford allowed Marshall to score and a deep line drive by Shires brought Ford home, giving their team an 8-1 lead.
Another Marshall triple in the next inning once more scored Peyton Holland, bringing the score to 9-1, and a sacrifice by Shelton scored Ford, putting Chisum up 10-1 headed into the final inning.
Lone Oak found its footing somewhat in the seventh inning, scoring four runs and closing the gap to 10-5 before Chisum had even recorded a single out.
Peyton Holland, who started the game at pitcher but had been pulled in the prior inning and moved to the outfield, returned to the circle and got three straight outs after walking in Lone Oak’s fifth and final run.
“You do have to readjust your mindset a bit (when returning to pitching),” she said. “But I’d say I was still pretty focused in the outfield, so it’s not a huge adjustment.
“We were just trying some things out and playing with a new rotation out there, but even when things don’t go our way, we’re able to turn it back around and get back on track.”
The game was the final one seniors Ford and Kaylie Spradlin will play in their home stadium, and Ford, who will be playing softball collegiately for Vernon College after leaving Chisum, said she’s glad she was able to go out with a win.
“I’ve been on varsity all four years and it’s been great,” Ford said. “I’ve formed so many friendships and bonds — especially with this group — and it’s just been a great experience. … I haven’t really thought about (the end of my Lady Mustang career) because it’s one of those things where if I don’t think about it, it’s like it’s not coming up. But this definitely made it feel more real.”
For Denise Holland, she said the duo of seniors have been a coach’s dream.
“Hannah has been a Lady Mustang softball contributor since freshman year, and I mean her incredible numbers speak for themselves, but it goes beyond the numbers,” Denise Holland said. “It’s been fun to watch her grow and mature and take on a new role and become a leader this year for the younger girls who will follow her example long after she’s gone.
“Kaylie is the perfect teammate. Even though she hasn’t played softball the other three years, she jumped right in, gelled really well with the girls and is totally willing to try anything that’s asked of her. It doesn’t matter what I ask her to do out there, her response is, ‘You got it, coach,’ even if she’s nervous about it. She’s the all-around team player who does well at whatever we ask her to do.”
With a trip to the playoffs already secured, the Lady Mustangs have one regular season game left: a meeting with the rival Prairiland Lady Patriots.
“Things didn’t go our way when we played them in the first half of district, but we’ve put in a lot of work since then to get better, and we’re going there looking to beat them,” Peyton Holland said.
