The North Lamar Pantherettes’ volleyball home opener didn’t end with a win, but the team showed plenty of fight in their 13-25, 25-22, 21-25, 16-25 loss to the No. 16-ranked Community Lady Braves on Friday night.
The game opened with the Lady Braves scoring six unanswered points, followed by North Lamar narrowing the gap with a 6-2 run of their own to pull the score to 8-6 in Community’s favor.
North Lamar answering big Community runs with scoring runs of their own became a common trend throughout the match, and North Lamar head coach Cristy Crawford said she was proud of the fight shown by her team throughout the game.
“We brought the right mindset into the game, and we were very competitive and fought through this game,” Crawford said. “Community is a tough team, but we gave them a really good fight.”
The first set wasn’t the cleanest for the Pantherettes, and miscommunication and uncharacteristic errors plagued them. On more than one occasion, the team let balls hit the floor for Community kills because they thought it was heading out of bounds.
That isn’t to say that the first set was completely devoid of bright spots, though. Roselyn Spencer and Logan Dority were commanding offensive presences for the Pantherettes, racking up kills, blocks and impressive defensive digs to keep their team close for much of the first set, and throughout the rest of the match as a whole.
After those early mistakes, the Pantherettes greatly cleaned up their play in the subsequent sets, and the score reflected their higher level of execution.
In the second set, the Pantherettes and Lady Braves stayed neck-and-neck throughout.
Early in the set, North Lamar’s Claire Emeyabbi displayed some strong defensive play by diving to the floor for a dig, though it ultimately wasn’t enough, as Community finished the rally off shortly thereafter with a thunderous kill.
North Lamar built up a six-point lead — its largest of the match — when an ace by Libby Jones put them up 16-10, but Community answered right back with a run to cut the lead to 18-16.
A terrific dive by Emery Reaves ultimately led to a well-placed kill by Dority to give North Lamar a three-point lead again at 19-16.
Community continued to push though, and when they cut the deficit to just one point at 19-18, Crawford called a timeout.
Community eventually took its first lead of the set when an attack by North Lamar sailed long, though the match was immediately knotted back up when an attack of their own also went long.
North Lamar retook the lead on yet another long ball from Community, and built it up to a two-point lead on a kill
by Jones.
Crawford praised Jones — a transfer this year from Trinity Christian Academy — for her hard work and high level of play, and also for the ease with which she’s fit in on a new team.
“She’s done a great job gelling with the team and all that,” Crawford said.
An ace by Sydney Bankston put North Lamar up 24-21, giving them set point. Not long after that, Community wasn’t able to contend with another powerful attack by Jones, leading to an error and a 25-22 set win for North Lamar.
The third set opened with a great deal of controversy. After North Lamar built up a 4-2 lead through the first six points, the umpire determined that North Lamar had been playing in an illegal rotation.
What followed was roughly 10 minutes of confusion, as referees talked to one another, coaches, players and the scorers’ table until eventually changing the score to put North Lamar behind 1-4.
“We lost all the points we’d scored since getting into the improper rotation, and then a point was awarded to Community,” Crawford explained.
Though the long break halted the team’s momentum, and the infraction flipped the score to Community’s favor, the Pantherettes remained undaunted. Within minutes, they had retaken the lead by scoring four straight points to go back up 5-4.
Community then took a 10-5 lead with five straight points, and North Lamar then tied it once more with a 5-0 run, with Dority finding two kills and Spencer one in the stretch.
“They never got down or discouraged,” Crawford said of her team. “They never stopped battling.”
North Lamar and Community traded the lead throughout most of the remainder of the third set, though Community was able to have the final push, after North Lamar had led 18-15 at one point late.
The fourth set also opened with some close play, North Lamar scoring first and tying the set at 8-8 and then 10-10 minutes later.
However, Community built up a cushion that stayed around five points as it wore on.
Spencer had some terrific blocks at the net in the final set to keep things close and North Lamar within striking distance.
“Our blocking was really strong today,” Crawford said. “I’m very, very happy with how it’s developing.”
Spencer finished the game with seven kills and five digs. Dority had an extremely well-balanced performance with six kills, six blocks and 13 digs. Natalie Washington had five kills and Jones had four.
Emeyabbi led the team with 13 assists, also contributing eight digs. Reaves had six digs.
“This team is still growing,” Crawford said. “Players are having to adjust to new roles with some people out. But when everyone’s back and we’ve gotten used to things, I think this team is going to do big things.”
