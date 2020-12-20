The Honey Grove Lady Warriors basketball team fought valiantly Friday, but ultimately fell to Tom Bean 72-37.
The Lady Warriors fell behind by nine by the end of the first quarter, but the most damage was done in the third, when Honey Grove was outscored by 15.
Makiyah Johnson led the Lady Warriors offensively with 14 points. Aniyah Smith finished with eight, Azia Brigham scored six, Allie Tower had five, Prisella Reyna scored three points and Ty’Ciera Battle finished with one. Their next game will be Tuesday at Wolfe City.
