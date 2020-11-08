QUINLAN — Two teams winless in 2A-2 Region III District 9 play went head to head here Friday, both determined to end their seasons on a high note. The Clarksville Blue Tigers sought a win to whet the appetite of returning players for next season. The Boles Hornets were looking to defend their turf.
It all came down to the final few minutes of the game when the Hornets punched through an exhausted Tigers defense to claim the lead, then held off an offense mired in slippery conditions. The Hornets defended their 26-22 lead to the final buzzer, giving them their first district win and their second win on the season.
“Competitively, it hurts,” head coach Jarrick Farmer said after the game. “It’s the process. You’ve got to love the process, but the process is going to have ups and downs, peaks and valleys. We just had more valleys thans peaks.
“But each of these games, whether we came out on top or not, you saw progress. It wasn’t just total domination. You’ll see us have opportunities and momentum and control of the game, but right there on the cusp of things, we would kind of wither.”
Senior running back Jaqualin Dennis gave a similar assessment of the game and the season.
“This season, we started off 2-0, and looked pretty good. We went downhill from there,” he said. “We played good all season, never gave up. (Farmer) put us in a position to win; we just had to execute. Needed to execute a little more.”
Although the Tigers were visibly disappointed — perhaps none more so than freshman quarterback Jonathan Olguin, who stood for several minutes at the sideline after the game as his teammates headed to the locker room — this was a building year for the program. Farmer is in his first year as head coach, and both his quarterbacks, Olguin and sophomore Na’Quavus Caesar are young.
“They should understand that nothing’s given to you. Even though you do one good thing, that’s not enough. They’ve got to start stacking up the small victories and understand that when you lay a foundation, you’ve got to start laying bricks, and each brick matters,” Farmer said.
The Tigers built on their experiences this season to take an early lead in Friday’s game, a lead they maintained through most of the game. The defense essentially shut down the Hornets passing game, even returning an interception for a touchdown. That success, however, allowed Hornets senior quarterback Santiago Sanjines to exploit the Tigers defense Achilles’ heel — their trouble stopping quarterbacks who decide to run the ball themselves. Sanjines scored two of the Hornets touchdowns himself.
It was the Tigers who struck first Friday night moments after a scoreless first quarter ended. Finding themselves in a 4th and 11 situation, Olguin handed off to Dennis for an 11-yard gain to pick up a fresh set of downs at the Hornets 30. Olguin handed off to junior running back Devin Scales for a 3-yard gain, and then held onto the ball for a 27-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the second quarter. The Hornets successfully blocked the extra point attempt, leaving the Tigers to lead 6-0.
The Hornets wasted no time in striking back, scoring three minutes later with a 10-yard rush by Sanjines. They successfully picked up the extra point to take the lead 7-6, but lost that lead three minutes later when Tigers sophomore defensive back Nikereion Marcy intercepted a Sanjines pass and ran it back nearly 50 yards for a touchdown. Olguin ran it in for the two-point conversion, and the Tigers led 14-7 until the closing seconds of the half. After a short kickoff, the Hornets worked their way from the Tigers 45 to the 3, where Sanjines ran it in again. An unsuccessful extra point attempt left them trailing the Tigers 14-13 at the end of the half.
The Hornets again claimed the lead late in the third quarter with a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Maurice Cummins. The Tigers stopped the two-point conversion, and returned the favor in the closing seconds of the quarter with a 14-yard run to the end zone by Olguin. Complaining of heel pain, Olguin was replaced at quarterback by Caesar, who scrambled to the end zone for a successful two-point conversion to retake the lead 22-19.
The fourth quarter started off with another Tigers interception by Marcy, who brought the ball back to the Hornets 35. The Hornets successfully defended against the advance. After a failed touchdown pass attempt, the Tigers set up for a 43-yard field goal that fell short, turning the ball over at the Hornets 26. The Hornets marched the ball to the Tigers 8, and from there, Sanjines dropped a pass into the hands of a receiver, who passed laterally to another receiver for the touchdown with just more than a minute to go. They picked up the extra point for the 26-22 lead.
Slipping on the dewy field, the Tigers were unable to put together a successful drive and turned the ball over on downs with 10 seconds left.
The Tigers end the season with a 2-8 record that includes a forfeit to Detroit during a Covid-19 outbreak in Clarksville ISD. Team seniors include Dennis, RJ Owens, Olajuwon Woodberry, Makaaven Overstreet-Hurd, Ardadrian Gray, Tylik Williams and Ronomeke Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.