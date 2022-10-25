Erika Stanley, Paris High School Cross Country Coach, reported from the recently hosted Regional Meet, where freshman Olivia Gonzalez qualified for the state meet.
“Our Regional meet was a tough one today both teams did not score enough to move forward, however we did have an individual qualify for the State Meet,” Stanley said. “Gonzalez ran a 12:28 and will run Nov. 4th in Round Rock. Our team worked very hard and overall we had a great season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.