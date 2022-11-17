Ranger College took advantage of 29 fouls by Paris Junior College Wednesday night, making 26 of 38 free throws to come from behind for a 76-72 victory.
Shay Davis led four Rangers in double figures with 16 points.
Noah Hutchins added 15, while Tayton Conerway scored 12 and Mykell Robinson 10.
Paris was led by Jaylen Wysinger with 16 points and Ronald Holmes with 13.
The loss was the third for the Dragons (2-5) in five days.
Paris lost in overtime to Weatherford on Saturday and in the final two seconds to Murray State on Monday.
Ranger led 35-34 at the half, but Wysinger's 3-pointer gave Paris a 40-39 lead
Ranger led 37-34 early in the second half, but Wysinger's 3-pointer regained the lead for Paris at 40-39, and Holmes's layup made it 43-39.
Chaz Owens' basket and free throw at 16:14 of the second half started an 11-2 run in a two-minute span that put Ranger on top, and Paris never led again.
Rodney Geter and Caleb Jones — whose high school teams (at Dallas Madison and Duncanville, respectively) won high school state championship last March — scored to get Paris to within 54-52 with 11:30 to play.
Over the next 2:15, Ranger went on a 9-2 run, stretching its lead to 63-54 with 9:25 to play.
Holmes scored a goal and two free throws to get Paris within 63-58, and 3-point specialist Alfred Worrell hit from outside to cut Ranger's lead to 66-61 with 6:43 to play.
It was Worrell's only 3-pointer of the game, although he was fouled on another 3-point try in the first half and made all three free throws.
Baskets by Wysinger and Holmes got Paris to within 72-68 with 1:40 to play, and Trey Swayzer scored to get Paris within two points at 72-70 with 0:39 to play.
Davis extended Ranger's lead to 74-70, and Wysinger hit a shot with 16.3 seconds left to cut the lead to 74-72. anger added two more free throws in the last 11 seconds.
Mykell Robinson, Shay Davis and B.J. Conner made 17-of-20 free throws accounted for 17-of-20 charity shots for Ranger (3-3).
Robinson was 6-of-6, Davis was 6-of-8, and Conner was 5-of-6.
Six others combined for 9-of-18. The Rangers (3-3) were 26-of-38 to 12-of-20 by Paris.
