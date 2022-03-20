Korie Mankins drove in five RBIs, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels scored 11 first-inning runs in their softball game against Sulphur Bluff on Friday, and when all was said and done they walked away with an 18-3 victory.
Most of the damage was done in the dominating first inning that saw the Lady Rebs cycle all the way through the lineup.
Mankins, Macy Childres, Addison Martin, Hallie Guest, Allie Cheatwood and Claire Grider all reached base safely multiple times in the first inning alone.
Martin pitched well in the circle as well. After Sulphur Bluff scored all three of their runs in the first inning, she only allowed one hit for the remainder of the game.
She finished the game with four strikeouts, and having only allowed four hits.
