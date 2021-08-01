Volleyball in the Red River Valley is no joke. In recent years, several teams throughout Lamar and Red River counties have proven to be talented, skilled groups and have become regular fixtures in postseason play. And of late, none have been as consistently dominant, or enjoyed as much postseason success, as the Prairiland Lady Patriots.
In 2021, with a bevy of extremely talented and athletic players returning, that shouldn’t be expected to change.
Last year, the Lady Patriots added to their already-impressive trophy case, being crowned co-district champions alongside the rival Rains Lady Wildcats, as each team’s only loss was at the hands of the other. Then, they added yet another bi-district title as well, making it to the area round of the playoffs.
In the Prairiland locker room, expectations are to not only meet those same benchmarks, but surpass them.
“I definitely think we can be at the top of the district again, and get further in the playoffs than we did last year,” senior right side hitter Abi Farmer said. “To do that, everyone has to buy in, and I think we’ve all done that, even the younger ones.”
The Lady Patriots are a complete team, with very few exploitable weaknesses.
The setter is considered by many to be the most important position on the court, as they’re often likened to being the quarterbacks of the volleyball team. And last year, Chloe Raley and Hanna Cope continued Prairiland’s tradition of stellar setters and were as good as they come.
Raley, in her first varsity season, racked up an RRV-leading 564 assists to go along with 214 digs, 61 aces and 44 kills. Cope was certainly no slouch either, finishing with 313 assists and 103 digs.
“They both did a really good job for us last year, and with that year of experience, I think they’ll be even better this year,” head coach Emily Vanderburg said.
“They’d never set for me or Ali before, but they both did really well,” Farmer added.
When it comes to finding kills, the Lady Patriots this season will look to fill some very big shoes, as TJ Folse and Reese Parris — the two most dynamic offensive players in the RRV last season — are gone to graduation.
One of the players who will be called upon to step up and become one of Prairiland’s go-to offensive finishers is Farmer, who last year totaled 148 kills and 39 blocks.
“When you look at the numbers she put up, especially considering the fact that she missed a lot of time due to an injury, she had a great season last year and is definitely someone we’re going to look to offensively,” Vanderburg said.
“I only played two games in the first half of district because of that injury,” Farmer added.
And defensively the team is just as stalwart, with Farmer, Raley, outside hitter Ali Sessums and libero Lanna Riney helping to form a veritable brick wall, and very few balls got past them.
And though the team checks nearly every box when it comes to volleyball skills both offensive and defensive, Vanderburg said what stands out to her most about this group lies in their intangibles.
“The thing that impresses me most about them is just how hard they get after it and how much they want it,” the head coach said. “They’re always able to make those extra-effort plays, which is something I always stress because even if points don’t directly result from those plays, they can result from the energy created off of those plays. Because volleyball is very momentum-driven.”
“A big strength we have is our adaptability,” Farmer added. “For example, we play teams that are a lot taller than us, considering I’m the tallest one on the team, and we’re able to adjust our game to counter them when they do have a size advantage on us. We have some outside hitters who are 5’7” and they don’t care, and they obviously do well. So our ability to be adaptable I think is a big strength of ours.”
Farmer also pointed to the team’s collective composure and ability to perform under pressure. That ability to handle pressure comes in large part from experience, and the fact that several Lady Patriots are used to playing on a big stage with quite a lot on the line.
Looking ahead to district play, Farmer and Vanderburg say Rains is still the team to beat, and the main obstacle between them and a district championship,
“Rains is still that team, and we’re going to have to play our butts off, but on the other hand, I know we can do it,” Vanderburg said. “You know, there’s a girl on the other side of the court who’s a Baylor commit. But you know what? It doesn’t matter. She’s one person, and this is a team sport. If we cause disruptions to the other ones, or if we make her take the first ball when she’s setting, there’s ways to neutralize a player.”
Looking ahead to the coming season, the Lady Patriots have all the pieces in place to make it a memorable one.
“I’m looking forward to making it further in the playoffs than we did last year,” Farmer said. “I feel like we could’ve gone past the area round last year, and I think we’re just as capable this year.”
“We’re at our best when we play for one another, and play totally selflessly,” Vanderburg said. “When we play together, we’re unstoppable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.