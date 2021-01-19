District 7-4A D1
Defensive Player of the Year: Lain Atwood, Paris
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Lyric Tredwell, Paris
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Keshawn Wallace, Paris
Utility Player of the Year: KD Washington, Paris
First Team Offense: RB Zy’kius Jackson, Paris
Second Team Offense: QB Luke Hohenberger, Paris; RB GiTaeus Young, Paris; OL Chandler Sikes, Paris
First Team Defense: DL Trent Tennon, Paris; LB Jalen Gray, Paris; DB Bubba Gray, Paris
Second Team Defense: DL Satchel Swain, Paris; Ladainian Council, Paris; LB Jadon Hay, Paris
Honorable Mention Team: K Joe Ramirez, Paris; DS/SS Javin Cary, Paris; FB JohQuan Caldwell, Paris; OL Devin Moten, Paris; OL Preston Harper, Paris; TE Jaylen Franklin, Paris; WR Tyrelle Lewis, Paris; DB Daylen Johnson, Paris; DB Rashad Wilson, Paris
District 8-4A D2
Second Team Offense: WR Ayden Exum, North Lamar; WR Zain Figueroa, North Lamar
Second Team Defense: DL Carter Renfro, North Lamar; Jason Peregrina, North Lamar
Honorable Mention Team: QB Dawson Dority, North Lamar; RB Brayden McCormack, North Lamar; RB Matthew Sandlin, North Lamar; FS Blake Hildreth, North Lamar; OL Bryce Hollenshead, North Lamar; OL Braeden Wilkins, North Lamar
District 10-3A D2
Co-Utility Player of the Year: Triston Preston, Chisum; Lincoln Smith, Prairiland
Co-Special Teams Player of the Year: Brody Erwin, Chisum; Tyler Maull, Prairiland
First Team Offense: OL Jordan Leverett, Chisum; RB Chris Worthy, Chisum; TE Brayden Brown, Chisum
Second Team Offense: QB Levi Weems, Chisum; RB Zaquavious Price, Chisum; OL Kip Floyd, Chisum; OL Carson Cox, Prairiland
First Team Defense: LB Brylee Galloway, Prairiland; OLB Ashton Fleming, Chisum; DB Rylan Boutwell, Chisum
Second Team Defense: DB Jett Petkus, Chisum; DB Espn Blyton, Chisum; DB Jeremiah Harrison, Prairiland
Honorable Mention Team: OL Joel Richards, Chisum; OL Case Chalaire, Chisum; OL Ayden Farris, Chisum; DL Braylon Bryant, Chisum; DB Jacob Myers, Chisum; DL Casen Hill, Chisum; OLB Jacob Johnson, Chisum; DB Derek McCarty, Chisum; DB Tyler Haley, Chisum; DB Cayden Day, Chisum; OL John Perez, Chisum; OL Evan Zant, Chisum; FB Gavin Watts, Prairiland; QB Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; OL Granger Ervin, Prairiland; RB Kardadrion Coulter, Prairiland; LB Lane Commesser, Prairiland; OL Gavin Nicholas, Prairiland
District 6-2A D1
MVP: Chase Morales, Cooper
Offensive Player of the Year: Will Grider, Rivercrest
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Ethan Taylor, Rivercrest
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Cole Carson, Rivercrest
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jaxson McGuire, Cooper
Coaching Staff of the Year: Cooper
First Team Offense: RB Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper; WR Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove; WR Bradyn English, Rivercrest; WR Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest; C Jacob Jones, Cooper; OL Jaden Wilson, Honey Grove; OT Matthew Goff, Cooper
Second Team Offense: RB Colin Ingram, Cooper; WR Chris Randolph, Rivercrest; WR Triston Weathers, Cooper; OL Jordan Woods, Honey Grove; OT Carson Whitley, Rivercrest; OT Michael Bergolia, Cooper
First Team Defense: DT Carson Whitley, Rivercrest; DE Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest; OLB Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove; CB Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest; FS Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper; FS Bradyn English, Rivercrest
Second Team Defense: DT Rafael Ramirez, Cooper; DE Clay Sepulveda, Cooper; ILB Noah Ramos, Cooper; ILB Peter Krahn, Honey Grove; OLB Colin Ingram, Cooper; CB Tristan Weathers, Cooper; FS Eli Bivins, Rivercrest
First Team Special Teams: K Conner Young, Rivercrest
Honorable Mention Team: OLB Ben Patrick, Honey Grove; DT Mason Woodard, Honey Grove; CB Jonas Butler, Honey Grove; RB Anthanie Whitman, Honey Grove; FS Ki Bass, Honey Grove; FB Peter Krahm, Honey Grove; C Noah Altal, Rivercrest; G Alexis Barrientos, Rivercrest; RB Conner Young, Rivercrest; RB Zane Dees, Rivercrest; CB Kamryn English, Rivercrest; OLB Billy Merritt, Rivercrest; OLB Kirk Killian, Rivercrest; DE Darrion Ricks, Rivercrest; LB Landen Houchins, Cooper; DE Alfred Wilkerson, Cooper; OLB Keywine Denson, Cooper; RB Markel Smith, Cooper; CB Thomas Mattson, Cooper; DT Erick Zapata, Cooper; CB/WR Wyatt Allen, Cooper; DT Zachary Helms, Cooper; DT Spencer Garcia, Cooper
District 9-2A D2
Co-Utility Players of the Year: Lawton Buchanon, Detroit; Jaqualin Dennis, Clarksville
First Team Offense: QB Cloedus Scales, Detroit; FB Bradley Parsons, Detroit; TE Kaleb Jones, Detroit; RB Claude Scales, Detroit; WR Olajuwon Woodberry, Clarksville; OL Octavio Resendiz, Clarksville
Second Team Offense: OL Ke’Aurion Jackson, Detroit; RB Scott Hendricks, Detroit; TE Kagen Carson, Detroit; RB Devin Scales, Clarksville
First Team Defense: LB Cloedus Scales, Detroit; DE Kaleb Jones, Detroit; LB Claude Scales, Detroit; DB Nikereion Marcy, Clarksville
Second Team Defense: MLB Jade Cooper, Detroit; G Bardley Parsons, Detroit; OLB John Parsons, Detroit; DE Brayden Greer, Detroit; DL Ronomeke Rodriguez, Clarksville; LB Ardadrian Gray, Clarksville
Honorable Mention Team: DT Jayden Shelby, Detroit; DE Nathan Hampton, Detroit; K Kagen Carson, Detroit; OL Saeveone Jackson, Clarksville; DL Billy Stewart, Clarksville; LB Tylik Williams, Clarksville; DB Na’quavius Caesar, Clarksville; WR RJ Owens, Clarksville
