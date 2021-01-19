01-19 football
Pictured in the Oct. 9 game between Cooper and Rivercrest, Cooper running back Chase Morales breaks free from would-be tacklers to pick up a first down. Morales was named the Most Valuable Player for Disrtict 6-2A D1.

 Paris News File Photo

District 7-4A D1

Defensive Player of the Year: Lain Atwood, Paris

Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Lyric Tredwell, Paris

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Keshawn Wallace, Paris

Utility Player of the Year: KD Washington, Paris

First Team Offense: RB Zy’kius Jackson, Paris

Second Team Offense: QB Luke Hohenberger, Paris; RB GiTaeus Young, Paris; OL Chandler Sikes, Paris

First Team Defense: DL Trent Tennon, Paris; LB Jalen Gray, Paris; DB Bubba Gray, Paris

Second Team Defense: DL Satchel Swain, Paris; Ladainian Council, Paris; LB Jadon Hay, Paris

Honorable Mention Team: K Joe Ramirez, Paris; DS/SS Javin Cary, Paris; FB JohQuan Caldwell, Paris; OL Devin Moten, Paris; OL Preston Harper, Paris; TE Jaylen Franklin, Paris; WR Tyrelle Lewis, Paris; DB Daylen Johnson, Paris; DB Rashad Wilson, Paris

 

District 8-4A D2

Second Team Offense: WR Ayden Exum, North Lamar; WR Zain Figueroa, North Lamar

Second Team Defense: DL Carter Renfro, North Lamar; Jason Peregrina, North Lamar

Honorable Mention Team: QB Dawson Dority, North Lamar; RB Brayden McCormack, North Lamar; RB Matthew Sandlin, North Lamar; FS Blake Hildreth, North Lamar; OL Bryce Hollenshead, North Lamar; OL Braeden Wilkins, North Lamar

 

District 10-3A D2

Co-Utility Player of the Year: Triston Preston, Chisum; Lincoln Smith, Prairiland

Co-Special Teams Player of the Year: Brody Erwin, Chisum; Tyler Maull, Prairiland

First Team Offense: OL Jordan Leverett, Chisum; RB Chris Worthy,  Chisum; TE Brayden Brown, Chisum

Second Team Offense: QB Levi Weems, Chisum; RB Zaquavious Price, Chisum; OL Kip Floyd, Chisum; OL Carson Cox, Prairiland

First Team Defense: LB Brylee Galloway, Prairiland; OLB Ashton Fleming, Chisum; DB Rylan Boutwell, Chisum

Second Team Defense: DB Jett Petkus, Chisum; DB Espn Blyton, Chisum; DB Jeremiah Harrison, Prairiland

Honorable Mention Team: OL Joel Richards, Chisum; OL Case Chalaire, Chisum; OL Ayden Farris, Chisum; DL Braylon Bryant, Chisum; DB Jacob Myers, Chisum; DL Casen Hill, Chisum; OLB Jacob Johnson, Chisum; DB Derek McCarty, Chisum; DB Tyler Haley, Chisum; DB Cayden Day, Chisum; OL John Perez, Chisum; OL Evan Zant, Chisum; FB Gavin Watts, Prairiland; QB Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; OL Granger Ervin, Prairiland; RB Kardadrion Coulter, Prairiland; LB Lane Commesser, Prairiland; OL Gavin Nicholas, Prairiland

 

District 6-2A D1

MVP: Chase Morales, Cooper

Offensive Player of the Year: Will Grider, Rivercrest

Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Ethan Taylor, Rivercrest

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Cole Carson, Rivercrest

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jaxson McGuire, Cooper

Coaching Staff of the Year: Cooper

First Team Offense: RB Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper; WR Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove; WR Bradyn English, Rivercrest; WR Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest; C Jacob Jones, Cooper; OL Jaden Wilson, Honey Grove; OT Matthew Goff, Cooper

Second Team Offense: RB Colin Ingram, Cooper; WR Chris Randolph, Rivercrest; WR Triston Weathers, Cooper; OL Jordan Woods, Honey Grove; OT Carson Whitley, Rivercrest; OT Michael Bergolia, Cooper

First Team Defense: DT Carson Whitley, Rivercrest; DE Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest; OLB Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove; CB Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest; FS Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper; FS Bradyn English, Rivercrest

Second Team Defense: DT Rafael Ramirez, Cooper; DE Clay Sepulveda, Cooper; ILB Noah Ramos, Cooper; ILB Peter Krahn, Honey Grove; OLB Colin Ingram, Cooper; CB Tristan Weathers, Cooper; FS Eli Bivins, Rivercrest

First Team Special Teams: K Conner Young, Rivercrest

Honorable Mention Team: OLB Ben Patrick, Honey Grove; DT Mason Woodard, Honey Grove; CB Jonas Butler, Honey Grove; RB Anthanie Whitman, Honey Grove; FS Ki Bass, Honey Grove; FB Peter Krahm, Honey Grove; C Noah Altal, Rivercrest; G Alexis Barrientos, Rivercrest; RB Conner Young, Rivercrest; RB Zane Dees, Rivercrest; CB Kamryn English, Rivercrest; OLB Billy Merritt, Rivercrest; OLB Kirk Killian, Rivercrest; DE Darrion Ricks, Rivercrest; LB Landen Houchins, Cooper; DE Alfred Wilkerson, Cooper; OLB Keywine Denson, Cooper; RB Markel Smith, Cooper; CB Thomas Mattson, Cooper; DT Erick Zapata, Cooper; CB/WR Wyatt Allen, Cooper; DT Zachary Helms, Cooper; DT Spencer Garcia, Cooper

 

District 9-2A D2

Co-Utility Players of the Year: Lawton Buchanon, Detroit; Jaqualin Dennis, Clarksville

First Team Offense: QB Cloedus Scales, Detroit; FB Bradley Parsons, Detroit; TE Kaleb Jones, Detroit; RB Claude Scales, Detroit; WR Olajuwon Woodberry, Clarksville; OL Octavio Resendiz, Clarksville

Second Team Offense: OL Ke’Aurion Jackson, Detroit; RB Scott Hendricks, Detroit; TE Kagen Carson, Detroit; RB Devin Scales, Clarksville

First Team Defense: LB Cloedus Scales, Detroit; DE Kaleb Jones, Detroit; LB Claude Scales, Detroit; DB Nikereion Marcy, Clarksville

Second Team Defense: MLB Jade Cooper, Detroit; G Bardley Parsons, Detroit; OLB John Parsons, Detroit; DE Brayden Greer, Detroit; DL Ronomeke Rodriguez, Clarksville; LB Ardadrian Gray, Clarksville

Honorable Mention Team: DT Jayden Shelby, Detroit; DE Nathan Hampton, Detroit; K Kagen Carson, Detroit; OL Saeveone Jackson, Clarksville; DL Billy Stewart, Clarksville; LB Tylik Williams, Clarksville; DB Na’quavius Caesar, Clarksville; WR RJ Owens, Clarksville

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

