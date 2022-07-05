The hot sun didn’t deter competitors of all ages from gathering Sunday at the Paris Pump Track to compete in the USA Pump Track Championship.
The competition brought lots of fun and excitement, as bikers raced around the track trying to achieve the fastest time in their respective age categories. The bikers raced in the time trials to start the day, competing for a chance to make it to the super finals and a shot at the USA Pump Track Championship.
The pump track had all-aged competitors Sunday, including several who were competing on a pump track for the first time.
Pump track racing is an intense competition where riders speed around the course as fast as they can, competitor Bentley Schreiber said.
Competitor Preston Mears said the event was able to be enjoyed by the entire family. The championship brought several families together to watch a fun sport that has grown in the Paris area over the past few years.
One of the younger competitors, Rowdy Mears, talked about what he enjoyed most about the event.
“The track and how flowy it is and the speed you can carry around it,” he said.
Several of the competitors throughout the day were complimentary of Paris’s pump track.
The event was a huge success, and one of the key factors that made it even more exciting was announcer Chris Allen, who was pumping up the competitors and fans. He was commentating the entire weekend, keeping the events lively, and he was pumped to do so.
“I got to hang out on the mic with some cool people in the staff at Red Bull,” Allen said. “It’s just been an awesome weekend all the way around.”
Casey Allen was pumped to be at the event, racing in the women’s category. However, she was eager for more women to join her next time.
“I need some ladies to come out and show up. … Ladies don’t need to be scared of it; if you think you’re scared, just get out there and try it,” Casey Allen said. “You’ll do just fine. It doesn’t matter your time, just having fun.”
