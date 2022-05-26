For the second time in school history, the Paris Junior College Lady Dragon softball team traveled to compete in the NJCAA National Tournament. And they’ve made the most of their trip thus far, winning the first two games of the tournament.
The Lady Dragons entered the tournament as the 14th-ranked team out of 16 teams, and had to face Wallace State — ranked third entering the tournament and ranked as the number one team in the country for four weeks of the season — in their postseason opener.
However, the Lady Dragons weren’t scared to face the high-ranked Lady Lions, as they won the opening round game with a score of 7-5. The Lady Dragons didn’t stop there; they also beat Central Florida in the second round to start the tournament a perfect 2-0.
In game one on Tuesday, the Lady Dragons topped the third-ranked team, but the start to the game was not in the Lady Dragons’ favor.
As the visiting team, PJC had the opportunity to score first but failed to do so after a two-out double by Kelsey Keierleber. Jaycie Hall started in the circle for the Lady Dragons and started with a bang as she retired Wallace State batters in straight order.
A lead-off walk in the second inning looked promising for the Lady Dragons, but three quick outs kept the runner at bay. However, another perfect inning from Hall sent PJC back to the dugout looking to score, but Wallace State’s pitcher returned the favor shutting down the Lady Dragons three up, three down.
Wallace State reached on a lead-off double to start the bottom of the third and advanced to third with just one out, but the runner was caught trying to steal on a botched squeeze play that erased the threat, and a strikeout from Hall sent the game to the fourth inning tied at zero.
Jayda Carter picked up PJC’s second hit when she belted a single to center field with one out, but a strikeout and a runner caught stealing held PJC to yet another zero on the board.
Wallace State finally broke the scoreless game in the bottom of the frame. The lead-off hitter reached base on a single up the gut, but when she tried to swipe her sixty-second base of the year, catcher Alexis Dodson gunned her down, which was only the fifth time all year that Wallace State lead-off hitter had been caught stealing.
Despite the quick out, Wallace State reached base on a single, and a PJC error proved costly as the next batter sent a three-run bomb over the centerfield fence. Hall recorded her fourth strikeout of the game, but not before the damage was done.
Now being down 3-0 in the fifth inning, the Lady Dragons decided they would come storming back. With one out Hannah Schnettler and Skylar Vest recorded back-to-back singles followed by an RBI double from Meilana Lopez to cut the lead to two.
Macy Richardson put a groundball towards shortstop and moved quickly down the line, forcing an errant throw that allowed two PJC runners to score and allowed Richardson to advance to third base. Not stopping there, another error by a Lions infielder scored the fourth Lady Dragon of the inning, giving PJC a 4-3 lead.
PJC’s Keierleber put the exclamation point on the frame when she smacked a monstrous two-run home run over the rightfield wall. The two-run shot gave the Lady Dragons a three-run lead over the Lions.
After Wallace State finally recorded the third out in the top of the fifth inning, they scored two of their own runs in the frame, cutting the Lady Dragons’ lead to just one run.
“It gives me comfort, and I can go out there more confident than I already am; it helps me out a lot,” Hall said about the monster inning giving her run support.
However, PJC answered back when Schnettler smoked the first pitch of the sixth inning over the centerfield wall giving the Lady Dragons a two-run lead at 7-5.
Hall had seen enough of Wallace State and was ready to celebrate the victory as she retired the last six Wallace State batters in order to give the Lady Dragons a 7-5 win over the third-ranked team in the tournament.
“We won as a team; it wasn’t just one person or a few people. It was definitely a team effort,” Hall said about the victory over Wallace State.
Hall pitched all seven innings giving up five runs, but only two earned as she struck out a whopping eight batters. The Lady Dragons collected seven hits in the game, leading the way with two apiece were Keierleber and Schnetter.
“Kelsey and Hannah put the stamp on the game,” head coach Shelby Shelton said about them hitting the home runs. But, Shelton also added, “we were tested and had to fight, I’m very proud of this team.”
The Lady Dragons Celebration was short as they had to prepare for game two on Wednesday against Central Florida.
The Lady Dragons were the home team in game two, and Hall would get the start in the circle for the second straight game of the tournament. Hall gave up a lone single in the first inning and stranded the runner when she recorded her first strikeout of the game.
Game two was much different than game one as the Lady Dragons struck first. Jessika Roberts drew a one-out walk, a hit by pitch put Keierleber on base, and an infield fly out advanced the runners when the catcher committed the game’s first error. The Lady Dragons made Central Florida pay for their mistake as Victoria Gordillo ripped a two-run single to left field but was thrown out to end the inning.
“Big two run hit for Tori to start things off in the first for us, that gave us momentum early, and I thought that was good to start the game off with getting on the board first,” Shelton said about scoring first in game two.
Hall allowed two Central Florida batters on base when they both tallied for singles, but three strikeouts in the frame kept a zero on the board. The Lady Dragons added to their lead when Vest lifted a fly ball over the left-field wall for a solo shot giving PJC a 3-0 lead after two innings of play.
Central Florida put a one on the scoreboard in the top of the third after consecutive doubles scored one, but two more strikeouts from Hall shut them down.
A lone walk for PJC’s Roberts was all there was in the bottom of the inning, and Central Florida tied the game in the fourth inning when they hit a two-run homer to right field, tying the game at three.
Central Florida retired PJC in the bottom of the fourth in order for the first time, and momentum was shifting towards Central Florida. With Stephanie Chico pitching for the Lady Dragons, Central Florida sent another home run over the outfield wall giving them their first lead of the ball game at 4-3.
The Lady Dragons answered back after giving up the lead. Lopez reached base on a single to left field, followed by an error by the shortstop that put runners on first and second with only one out. Roberts crushed a double to the outfield that scored one run and tied the game at four. However, the Lady Dragons couldn’t move the two runners around to score as a strikeout, and a popout ended the fifth inning tied at four.
The Sixth inning was a scoreless frame as neither team managed to move runners past first base, but the seventh inning had a lot of excitement. The first two Central Florida batters reached base via single, and the third batter grounded out to third which moved runners to second and third with only one out.
A hard ground ball was hit to PJC shortstop Carter, and she riffled the ball to home plate, where she hosed the runner, keeping the score tied. Chico forced yet another ground ball that Carter was able to throw the runner out at first to end the top of the seventh.
The Lady Dragons went three up three down in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game to extra innings, but Chico returned the favor in the top of the eighth inning, keeping Central Florida’s bats quiet.
“I felt really confident the way that I warmed up and I just wanted to go in there and pitch for my team,” Chico said about pitching in relief.
A patient batter in Roberts led to a lead-off walk for the Lady Dragons, putting the winning run on base. Then, on a 2-1 count to Keierleber, she crushed a ball into the cap for a walk-off double, sending the Lady Dragons to a 5-4 victory over Central Flordia.
Most players might get nervous in big at bats that have huge impacts on games, but Keierleber isn’t one of those players.
“I was super excited; I was thinking something simple, base hit. And I went up there and was able to come through thankfully,” Keierleber said about her walk-off double plate appearance.
Chico was awarded the win in the circle as she pitched four innings of relief, giving up one run.
“I thought she was tremendous, through four innings, and she did exactly what we needed her to do. She let her defense make plays behind her and we had some phenomenal plays on defense there at the end, especially in high pressure situations,” Shelton said about Chico and the team’s defense behind her.
The Lady Dragons collected five hits in the game, spreading it throughout the lineup, but Roberts stood out as she reached base on all four plate appearances. She drew the lead-off walk and came around to score the game’s winning run in the eighth inning.
The Lady Dragons will play McLennan College today at 2 PM local time looking to continue their excellent start to the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.