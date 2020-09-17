Last year, the Paris Ladycats volleyball team’s season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the Van Lady Vandals in the area round of the playoffs. On Tuesday, the Ladycats were able to get some payback, downing the Lady Vandals in four sets, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19.
2019’s playoff meeting was on the forefront of several players’ minds heading into Tuesday’s play, junior Macey McAmis said after the match.
“It was definitely in our minds,” McAmis said. “It was the first thing we talked about this morning, and we wanted the win. We worked well as a team and it feels good. We work hard in practice so we can come out and do it here.”
The first set was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams finding success with their service game. Paris took an early lead, and Van spent much of the set playing catch-up.
Though Van certainly won some of the longer rallies and the Ladycats won more than their fair share of quick kills, a definite trend emerged that the longer rallies went on, the more likely they were to eventually be won by Paris. And that trend held true through the entire match.
“They know not to let the ball hit the floor,” head coach Ashley Green said. “They know to get after it and hustle on every play. And that’s a mentality they’ve got to have.”
Though Paris led for the majority of the set, Van briefly took a 17-16 lead, though they lost the lead on the very next point.
The teams continued to trade points for the next several serves until, with the score tied at 23, a kill by Paris wasn’t counted. On the next play, what should have been the set-winning point for Paris only put them ahead 24-23, and Van went on to score three straight kills to snatch the set.
“When something like that does happen, I tell them, ‘What can we control?’” Green said. “We can’t control that; we can only control what we’re doing right now, and that’s how I turn it into a positive thing.
Following the set they should have won, the Ladycats came out in the second set with a fire, determined not to let the set be as close down the stretch as the first was.
As with the first set, play started out back-and-forth, with the two teams trading points in the early going, and neither team serving particularly well.
But then, with Paris holding onto a slim 12-10 lead, the Ladycats went on a stellar run to bury Van.
In seemingly the blink of an eye, Paris had stretched its lead to 17-10. Punctuated by a big kill by Lilly Lewis and back-to-back aces by McAmis.
McAmis was on fire throughout the entire match, and that was not even the only time she recorded back-to-back aces, also doing so in the fourth set. For the match, McAmis finished with 19 kills, 16 digs and six aces, all team highs.
“Macey is just determined,” Green said. “She’s got that grit, she wants the ball, and if she’s hot we want to feed her the ball.”
In the third set, the Ladycats again came out of the gate strong, bolstered by strong scoring from McAmis, Lewis and Presli Chapman.
As in the second set, Paris found itself with a commanding 17-10 lead, though this time the Lady Vandals managed to mount a comeback, and eventually shrink Paris’ lead to just a single point, at 22-21. Ultimately, though, the Ladycats were able to put an end to the run and score three quick points after a timeout to seal the set.
The fourth set went much the way of the third for Paris. The Ladycats opened the set with dominant play offensively and defensively and built up a commanding 23-11 lead. After giving the serve back to Van, however, the lead shrank to just 23-17 is very short order, thanks in part to errors and mental miscues on the part of the Ladycats.
Eventually, the team was able to put the set — and the match — away, 25-19.
“We’ve got to be better at closing things out, because we just needed two points and it was a struggle,” Green said. “It’s a mindset thing, and we can’t do that against these better teams. We have to finish and be done. Because once we let them get some momentum and get back in it, we start to not do as well ourselves, and we need to be more confident.”
Chapman finished with 16 kills to go along with four blocks, two digs and two aces. Lewis finished with eight kills, two blocks, 35 assists, 15 digs and an ace. Hannah Gibbons finished with four kills, four blocks, five digs and a trio of aces. And Eva Vogt tallied 15 assists for the match.
Despite the shaky way Paris finished out the third and fourth sets, Green said she was pleased with the way the team played throughout the match, as they exhibited dominance throughout.
“We stayed together, played as a team and did a really good job communicating, I feel,” she said. “All that transfers over to the offense and defense, because if we don’t have that then we can’t run our offense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.