After the Rivercrest Rebels opened their regional quarterfinal series against the Maud Cardinals with a troubling 10-run loss, it looked to many like the team was in trouble. However, they rebounded in spectacular fashion and in Saturday’s decisive game 3 completely flipped the script on the Cardinals, winning 12-2 and punching their ticket to the regional semifinals.
“In that first game, we made some errors and some mental mistakes that we’d done a pretty good job of avoiding up until that point, and it allowed Maud to run away with it,” Rivercrest head coach Laytner Kennedy said. “We had a really good day of practice on Friday, and came out hungry and determined on Saturday. … We went out and took care of business.”
The Rebels got off to a hot start in the winner-take-all game, with four runs coming in the opening inning.
The first run came when Connor Young smacked a line drive into right field, scoring teammate Zane Dees, who had reached base with a leadoff hit. In the very next at-bat, Kirk Killian sprayed a line drive to left field that scored Mark Grider, who had also singled earlier in the frame. Later in the inning, a Cayden Williams double brought both Killian and Ethan Taylor around to score.
Williams had a great day at the plate, accounting for five RBIs on the day.
Maud answered back with a run of its own in the bottom half of the first and then another in the second, but the Rebels would clamp down after that, scoring multiple runs in each subsequent inning, and holding the Cardinals to just two hits the remainder of the way.
Williams drove in Taylor and Dylan Earley with a hard-hit grounder in the third, bringing the Rebels’ lead to 6-2.
Two more runs came in the fourth, as Killian bashed a double to deep center field, scoring Grider and Young.
In the fifth, Williams turned a well-hit line drive into a triple, scoring Earley. In the very next at-bat, Williams came home to score when Tre Williams found a line drive of his own, making the score 10-2.
Later in the inning, Grider found a single with a sharply-hit ground ball that scored Chance Duffer.
On the mound for the Rebs was Taylor, who pitched four innings, giving up the two runs on just four hits. Kennedy said his performance was all the more impressive given a shiner he was given in the prior game, when he was hit in the face with a pitch just under his left eye.
“He was doing great for us in that game, but we took him out because we were worried it was going to swell shut and he was going to end up looking like Rocky,” Kennedy said. “He came back out on Saturday and was dominant again. We knew he was working on a limited pitch count because of how much he’d already thrown, but he was great.”
With the win, the Rebels continue what has been a magical run that began in the last two weeks of the regular season.
With one week left in the season, the Rebels were on the outside of the playoffs looking in, and needed some good luck to fall their way in addition to winning out. Things did in fact fall the Rebels’ way, and they squeaked into the postseason as their district’s fourth seed. They’ve gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, and they find themselves in the regional semifinals.
“I’m exceptionally proud of this group,” Kennedy said. “All season long, our mantra has been proving everyone wrong. One of the things I preached was that if we could just find a way to get into the playoffs, anything can happen.
“Our district is really good — we literally make up half of the teams left in the region. So that tough competition has definitely got us prepared and playing at a high level.”
