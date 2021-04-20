The Paris Ladycats softball team honored lone senior Jaidyn Clark on Monday evening, and in true storybook fashion, things went about as well as they could at the plate, both for Clark and for the team as a whole, and Paris downed the Pittsburg Lady Pirates 11-3.
The Lady Pirates scored all three of their runs in the top of the first, but Paris managed to get one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning, when a stand-up double by freshman Jordan Andrade scored teammate Reece Reavis, who reached base earlier in the inning when she drew a walk.
The Ladycats further cut into the deficit in the third, when an RBI double by Asia Moore scored Chloe Gilmore. The fourth inning, though, is when the floodgates opened.
The first four batters of the inning all garnered hits for Paris, with Andrade tying the game with a deeply-hit single that scored Alaina White. A couple batters later, Clark turned the tie into a two-run lead when she smacked a line drive. Each of the next two batters — Baleigh Cashion and Hope Beck — also garnered RBIs, and by the time Pittsburg got the third out of the inning, Paris had built an 8-3 lead.
“I think in that fourth inning, we knew we needed to buckle down and start getting on base, and it just came down to our focus,” Clark said. “We were cheering each other on more, and just getting into it more.”
Andrade wasn’t just stellar at the plate for Paris, but also on the mound. In six innings she struck out 10 batters, and only allowed two hits in the process.
“I’m really proud of how she’s been pitching lately,” Paris coach Brandi Batchelor said. “She’s been pitching better and better, and I really think that comes from the trust she has with her teammates, knowing they’ve got her back.
Andrade set the Lady Pirates down in order in three of her six innings, including the fifth, which was highlighted by a stellar leaping catch made by Beck in left field to close the frame.
The Ladycats tacked on three more runs in the fifth, thanks to another big hit by Andrade, a run that was walked in when Moore was struck by a pitch, and a walk drawn by Clark.
For the game, Clark finished with a trio of hits to go with a trio of RBIs.
“I just believed in myself,” Clark said of her performance at the plate. “I came out here and I wanted to do it for my family and my friends and especially my teammates.”
Clark might have been playing her best to support her teammates, but they were all doing the same for her.
“We just really wanted this for Jaidyn,” Batchelor said. “That was something we talked about before the game and in each huddle we said, ‘For Jaidyn.’ I’m so glad we were able to send her off with such a great win.”
The Ladycats already have a playoff spot locked up, but with the win, they remain in the hunt for the third seed.
“It feels amazing,” Clark said of the chance to play postseason softball. “It’s really exciting, and this is my senior season so I just want to make the most of it. … It really goes by so fast.”
