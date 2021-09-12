From the very first serve Friday evening, the North Lamar Pantherette volleyball team was dominant. In the three sets the Pantherettes played against the Lady Bulldogs, they never trailed, winning in a 25-10, 25-14, 25-16 rout.
North Lamar started strong out of the gate, with sophomore middle blocker Lauren Dority and outside hitter Hannah Titlow delivering a bevy of hard-hit attacks that the outmatched Chapel Hill defense had no response for.
However, the team showed they were more than capable of putting away kills without using big, thunderous kills. Several of North Lamar’s points came from perfectly placed pushes and drop shots that fell in the precise spot that the Chapel Hill defenders weren’t.
“They’ve learned that they can’t just rely on hitting the ball as hard as they can,” North Lamar coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “They know, ‘Hey, I’ve got to read a block, I’ve got to know how many blockers I have and I’ve got to be able to see a split.’ So I think that awareness is something they really excel at.”
Setter Erica King made an impact early, with hustle plays defensively to save the ball, well-placed assists to teammates and an ace.
When it came to the service line, however, no one made a bigger impact than sophomore middle blocker Logan Dority, the team’s most aggressive server who has been a reliable source of aces for the team all season long.
“I just try to focus in on the court and not pay attention to the crowds or anything like that,” she said. “My main focus is just getting it over and in so we can keep rallying with the other team.”
The Pantherettes opened the second set up with a 6-0 run, thanks in large part to Dority’s service game, but also in large part to the work done by twin sister Lauren Dority, who had a pair of kills in the six-point run.
“We just tried to keep our energy up and communicate,” Lauren Dority said. “That’s something we do really well; we’re a good communicating team.”
The second set margin first reached 10 points on a Chapel Hill error, but it was an error made possible by a terrific diving dig by libero Emma Layton, who had several such defensive gems throughout the match.
As the second set wore on, Chapel Hill began finding its footing a bit more, with a handful of nice kills and blocks of their own.
When the Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit to 21-14, however, Lauren Dority swung all the momentum back in her team’s favor with a resounding block. From that point forward, the Pantherettes were able to easily put away the final three points of the set, the last of which came on a perfect drop shot by Zoe Figueroa.
The third set went much the same as the first two, with Titlow playing a big role in the team building its early lead. She threaded the needle with a kill that shot perfectly between a pair of Lady Bulldogs to give North Lamar a 6-3 lead, and then accounted for the team’s eighth and 10th points as well.
Throughout the game, the Pantherettes were adept at ending points in a hurry, with very few long, extended rallies occurring throughout the entire match.
“That’s something we stress, because the longer a rally goes on, the more chances you’re giving your opponent,” Upchurch said. “That’s why we always try to find the early kill whenever possible.”
“We had really good passes, really good sets,” Lauren Dority added. “We also ran a bunch of different things so that the other team doesn’t know what we’re going to do.”
After building up yet another big lead, Layton finished Chapel Hill off with a push to the back row.
“I thought we played a lot better than we did on Tuesday, and I was happy with the way we were able to finish the job in three sets,” Upchurch said.
