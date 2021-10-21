Heading into their Tuesday match against the Rains Ladycats, the district title was well in hand for the Prairiland Lady Patriots, who only needed to win one of their final three games of the season to be crowned champions, and the only way they could possibly end up sharing the title would be by losing to all three of their remaining regular season opponents.
The team made sure to quickly shut the door on that possibility, however, downing their district foes in five dramatic sets to secure sole possession of the district championship, winning 25-16, 15-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-8.
“It feels amazing,” senior Ali Sessums said with a wide smile. “It’s the best feeling, especially considering last season we went co-district champs with them. Not going co- with anyone at all — keeping that title for ourselves — and doing it against Rains is the best. And with this being mine and (Abi Farmer’s) senior year, we really wanted to go out with this.”
The Lady Pats got off to a fast start, as they built up a quick 6-2 advantage punctuated by a Sessums ace and some impressive digs by setter Chloe Raley.
“I think whenever you can jump on a team right away like that and get a quick lead, it really gives you momentum for the rest of the game and sets the tone,” Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “We got Rains the first time, but we knew it was going to be a different ballgame this go-around now that we were playing on their home court.”
Throughout the opening set, the Lady Patriots were able to maintain their lead on the back of some very clean play; several Lady Patriots got involved in the offense, placing attacks in just the right spot to get through for a kill, and the team hardly committed any hitting errors throughout the whole set.
“We came out with a ton of adrenaline and energy and celebrated everything,” Raley said.
Leading 18-15 following a well-placed kill down the line by Kyndal Yaross, the Lady Patriots exploded to the finish with a 7-1 run.
“Kyndal has really improved a lot from last year,” Vanderburg said. “She’s really good at reading the ball, and she’s able to find space for a lot of kills for us.”
Down the final stretch, Farmer contributed a resounding kill and a perfect block, Raley and Ryleigh Sims combined for a block and Sims closed the set out with an ace.
In the second set, Rains was able to flip the script, and this time it was them who jumped out to a big early lead on their opponent.
“I think we got too comfortable after winning that first set,” Raley said. “(Rains) came out with a lot more energy than they had in the first set and it caught us off guard.”
Now, it was Prairiland struggled to break a serve, as the Ladycats extended their lead for 11-8 to 20-8 over the Lady Pats.
“We had a hard time limiting their runs (in the second set),” Vanderburg said.
The third set was more akin to the first, as the Lady Patriots built an early lead and kept Rains at bay from start to finish.
Towards the set’s start, Sessums got things going with a pair of big kills to grow her team’s lead to 11-5.
The team’s lead grew to double digits for the first time all match when two aces by Farmer over a span of three points pushed the lead to 19-9.
The fourth set was the first truly back-and forth set of the match, with the two teams tying one another and trading the lead for much of it.
When Rains found success, it often came channeled through their All-State junior Harley Kreck, a commit to Baylor University. But when Prairiland was able to stifle Rains, it conversely also came when the Lady Pats were able to effectively take her out of the game.
“We knew her getting kills was inevitable, so we prepared for it rather than trying to play against it, per se,” Farmer said. “That being said, we definitely did things to try to keep the ball away from her side of the court whenever we’d go for free balls and whatnot.”
After trading the lead throughout the fourth set, and taking a lead as late as 18-17, the Lady Pats ultimately let Rains go on one last run, sending the match to a dramatic fifth set.
Throughout the match, the Lady Pats’ defense was stellar, with Farmer, Raley, Yaross and Hanna Cope all finding highlight-reel digs, many times diving to the floor in the process.
The defensive effort was led though by Sessums, who seemingly picked up nearly every ball hit in her vicinity, as she picked up a team-best 16 digs to go with her team-best
13 kills.
Perhaps her best dig came in the fifth set, as she ran headlong into her own bench to pick up a ball as it sailed out of bounds. Her on-the-run dig from far outside the court’s boundaries was on the money, as the ball found its way to Farmer who kept the rally alive, but was ultimately for naught, as Rains went on to win the point.
Well-placed attacks by Sessums, an ace by Raley and strong play at the net helped give Prairiland the final push, and they sealed the win and the district crown with a dominating performance in the final set.
“We worked on getting mentally tough this week, because we know it can be hard against a team like Rains, and I definitely think it paid off,” Farmer said.
“This feels so great,” Farmer added of winning district. “It’s something we’ve worked for all season, and this is a testament to the work we’ve put in.”
With the district title in hand, the team is riding high and confident with playoffs right around the corner. However, they’re still focused on closing out the regular season with a bang before turning their attentions to the postseason.
“Winning district outright is a big accomplishment and I’m really proud of these girls and how they’ve overcome adversity,” Vanderburg said. “We still have two game left, and that last one (against Chisum) is a really big one. So we’re not going to look too far ahead and we’re going to prepare for those games with the same intensity as any other.”
