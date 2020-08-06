Things weren’t always easy for the Paris National 12U Ozone baseball team and the Paris American 10U AAA team.Both teams faced stiff adversity in last week’s postseason games. However, each team was also able to dig deep and persevere to be crowned regional champions.
For the 12U boys, the tournament had been somewhat easy sailing going into the regional championship game against Sulphur Springs. In that game, however, they were faced with a mountain to overcome.
“They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, and then we scored some, and they added a few more, and we were basically playing catch-up but keeping it close at first, but eventually they pulled away,” head coach Les Whitten said.
By the time the final inning rolled around, Paris trailed Sulphur Springs 16-8. As the run differential ballooned, Whitten said he and the other coaches encouraged the players to keep their heads up.
“We told them that if they hit like they’ve hit all year in the local league we still had a chance to win,” he said. “We went out there and told them, ‘You’re going to score nine runs and that’s it.’”
Sulphur Springs got the first batter of the inning out, leaving Paris just two outs to make up eight runs. All of a sudden, things started to change for the team, though.
“We were getting a lot of solid hits, we were drawing walks (and) I think there were some hit batters,’ Whitten said. “We were getting on base and scoring so much it was all like a blur.”
Slowly but surely, the team started making up the difference. And as the deficit vanished, the boys in the dugout began to believe.
“You could really see the momentum shift when we pulled it to 16-13,” Whitten said. “We were only down three runs and we still had two outs to work with. They were banging on the dugout, cheering and yelling, and then they went crazy when they tied it. ”
The team tied the game with a double that scored two runs by Kedan Adamson. Then, Montgomery Clark capped off the rally and nine-run final inning by driving in the winning run on a walk-off.
“I’ve never been a part of a comeback like that,” Whitten said. “I talked to the director and he said he’s never seen a comeback like that.
“As soon as the game was over, we told them, ‘That’s why you don’t quit. You were down, but you never gave up. This is the sort of win you could one day tell your kids about, it’s that memorable of a comeback.’ I’m just so proud of them. And as good as they are on the field, they’re even better off the field.”
The Ozone baseball team wasn’t the only one to overcome some adversity en route to a regional championship. The 10U team also had challenges to overcome.
In the very first game of the double-elimination tournament, the Paris American team was sent down to the bottom half of the bracket, falling to Palestine 7-1.
“Usually, I’d say 99% of the time, when you get sent down that early, you’re not the last team standing,” head coach Macky Moree said.
In the loss, Moree said the team committed several uncharacteristic mental errors, though he also gave Palestine batters credit by saying they were able to rack up a good number of hits too.
“We just didn’t play like ourselves in that game, and we knew we could do better,” he said. “We played like we already had it in the bag before stepping onto the field, which is never the way to play.”
After the loss, Moree said he and the other coaches told the players to not give up and to keep believing in themselves. From that moment on, they played with a vengeance.
Following the loss, they won their next games decisively by scores of 11-1, 12-4, 12-1 and 5-1. By winning their next four games, the 10U team set up a rematch with Palestine in the regional championship. In the rematch, it wasn’t even close. Paris dominated from the outset, winning 15-4 to capture the regional crown.
“Throughout the run, and all season long, our strength was our pitching and our defense,” Moree said. “We can also hit well, and we’re aggressive on the basepaths, but pitching and defense is really where our greatest strength is.
“These kids love the game of baseball and they’re really good at it too. We played like this all season long.”
Moree said the playoff run was one of his favorites he’s experienced as a coach, due to the resiliency the players exhibited after their early loss.
“We told them they could do this, but it’d take everything they’ve got,” he said. “They bought in and did a complete 180.”
Both teams will next take the field Aug. 14 in Longview in the state tournament. The 12U team will open the competition against Panola and the 10U team will be facing off against Lufkin-Hudson.
