Defense was the name of the game for the Prairiland Patriots on Tuesday, as their suffocating pressure on the hardwood gave the Cooper Bulldogs fits all night, eventually leading to a 56-37 win.
That stifling defense allowed Prairiland to open the game up explosively, forcing multiple turnovers and jumping out to a 10-0 lead just minutes into the game, with guard Jameson Flatt getting after it on defense and on offense finishing two fast breaks off.
The final points in the run came from Tyler Maull after he grabbed an offensive rebound, and that would be a regular occurrence throughout the game, as the Patriots crashed the offensive glass all night and scored a number of their points on second chance opportunities.
“That’s definitely the most offensive boards we’ve had all season,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “Yesterday we had a film session over it, and I showed the guys footage of them not doing it the way they’re supposed to, and they seem to have taken it to heart because they did a great job of it tonight.”
Maull, Mayson Day and Rylan Berry all got involved in dominating the offensive boards for Prairiland, but as the game went on, even the Patriots’ guards go involved in snagging offensive rebounds, with Kardadrion Coulter, Braydan Nichols and others pull tiving their team second chance opportunities.
“We’ve got to do a better job rebounding the ball,” Cooper coach Erik McNairy said. “It’s hard to win games when you allow that many offensive rebounds.”
As the opening quarter drew to a close, the Bulldogs were to go on a bit of a run, cutting the deficit down to four, thanks in part to some good post play by Alfred Wilkerson.
Roughly a minute and a half into the second quarter, though, Prairiland was able to stretch its lead back to double digits when guard Braydan Nichols came up with a steal under Prairiland’s own basket and fired a perfect full-court outlet pass to Kardadrion Coulter for the breakaway score.
“Braydan and Jameson are a terrific backcourt; they’re like having coaches on the court,” Weddle said. “They share the ball well and they can both finish. They’re a pretty good one-two punch from the guard position.”
For the next two quarters, the Bulldogs stayed within striking distance, as nice play from Markell Smith and Canon Ingram. Smith scored eight points, all coming in an explosive third quarter, and Ingram scored a team-high 13 points throughout the game as well.
“The biggest thing about Canon is that when he sees a basket go through, his confidence soars and he can just absolutely go on a tear,” McNairy said. “And ’Kell is an explosive player. The thing that sticks out about him is that he can make an impact on the boards and create so much offense for himself, and also draw contact and get to the free throw line.”
Despite the improved offensive execution by Cooper, the Patriots were able to keep their lead between seven and 12 points due to strong play of their own at the offensive end, as Nichols nailed a number of midrange shots, Coulter was able to slash his way into the paint and the team’s post players continued to make their mark with second chance points.
“We’re scrappy and we get after it,” Nichols said. “We did a good job moving the ball and spreading the floor.”
It was in the fourth quarter, however, that Prairiland was able to pull away from Cooper.
Once again, it all started at the defensive end, as the Bulldogs were held to just two field goals and a free throw in the period.
Prairiland raced to the finish line, and the final quarter was punctuated by a rare four-point play from Coulter, as he was knocked to the floor while taking — and draining — a 3-pointer from the wing.
“I was wide open and then they came and tried to close out late on me,” Coulter said of the play. “I stayed focused through the contact and followed through.”
The lead reached 20 for the first time with under two minutes left, when Flatt scored on a fast break following a steal by Nichols.
Flatt led the game with 19 points. Coulter scored 10, Berry had seven, Nichols finished with six, Gage Bankhead scored five, and Maull scored four.
With district play on the horizon, and the Patriots’ first game of district play coming at the start of next week against rival Chisum, the team is feeling confident and prepared.
“I think we’re playing really well right now, and the key is that we’re playing well together,” Nichols said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.