For three quarters of play, the Chisum Mustangs stayed neck and neck with the Lone Oak Buffaloes in a tightly-contested battle on the hardwood. The tides shifted in the final quarter, though, as the Mustangs pulled away in the fourth for a 49-40 victory.
Entering the final quarter of play, Chisum found itself clinging to a two-point lead. That quickly changed, though.
Senior Jett Petkus opened the fourth quarter up with a 3-pointer. Then, a 3-pointer moments later by Evan Wood and a forceful bucket in the paint shortly after that gave Chisum the first double-digit lead of the game roughly two minutes into the final quarter.
Wood’s play in the fourth quarter was a big reason they were able to pull away as quickly as they did, turning a two-point lead into a 12-point lead in short order. Not only did Wood score eight of his game-high 21 points in the fourth, but he also provided strong defense, including a pivotal charge drawn on a slashing Buffalo player.
“He’s a special kind of player,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “He works hard and he’s huge for us. He stepped up today.”
The final points of the game came in the closing minute, when point guard Keaston Lawrence found Wood with a beautiful pass as he cut to the rim.
The early stages of the game were much closer, though. Chisum opened up an early seven-point lead to start the game, but a run by the Buffaloes at the tail end of the first quarter sent Chisum into the second period up just four points. Lawrence was big early, scoring seven of his team’s 15 first-quarter points.
Lone Oak roared to life in the second quarter, scoring a number of points in the paint and on second-chance baskets, while also hitting timely 3-pointers, all while holding Chisum to just five points. By the time the two teams walked to the halftime locker room, Chisum trailed by three.
Chisum did have some good moments in the second, such as the acrobatic finish at the rim by Zaquavious Price on the tail end of a one-man fast break, but for the most part, the Mustangs were bogged down in the quarter by settling for midrange and long-range shots.
“Shot selection has got to be better,” Temple said
Chisum took the lead back for the first time since early in the second quarter when Lawrence scored on a midrange pull-up jumpshot about two minutes into the third quarter.
That basket ignited a veritable deluge of offense, as the Mustangs and Buffaloes proceeded to trade baskets on the next four consecutive possessions, until the Mustangs got a stop.
The Buffaloes managed to retake the lead by converting an and-one with about three minutes left in the third quarter, but another flurry of offense put Chisum ahead going into the final quarter, thanks to buckets from Petkus, Wood and Price.
Of those baskets in the late stages of the third and several throughout the fourth quarter, the baskets came on the tail end of pretty passes, with Wood, Price, Rylan Boutwell and in particular Lawrence all displaying their passing acumen.
“I feel like in those first two quarters, we were playing too much one-on-one basketball, and not moving the ball around enough,” Temple said. “When we started pulling away, better passing was a big part of that.”
In addition to Wood’s 21 points, Petkus joined him in double figures with 10 points. Lawrence scored nine, Price finished with eight and Ashton Fleming had one.
Looking ahead, the Mustangs travel to Commerce on Friday, where they take on an imposing Tigers team.
“We’ll have to play our best game of the season,” Wood said. “They’re a really good team, but we’re up to the challenge. We’ll just have to bring it on defense and execute offensively.”
