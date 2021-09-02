The Prairiland Patriots football team will be facing Edgewood this Friday after needing to find a new opponent at the last minute.
Athletic Director Steven Weddle said school officials from Tom Bean — their original opponent — did not give a specific reason for the cancellation.
