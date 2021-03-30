Strong pitching and some balanced hitting at the plate came together for the Prairiland Patriots baseball team Friday, resulting in a 4-2 win over Lone Oak.
Taking the mound for the Patriots was Caleb Jameson, who finished the complete game with 11 strikeouts and just four walks.
“Caleb was really resilient for us,” head coach Chris Peacock said. “He got into a few tight spots early, but each time he was able to fight and claw to get himself out of it, and I’m proud of him.”
By the end of the complete game, Jameson had tossed more than 110 pitches, which Peacock said is a testament to his strength and stamina.
“It looked like he was throwing harder in the later innings than he was at the beginning of the game.”
The team used some timely hitting, patience and heads-up baserunning to score their four runs, as they only garnered four hits over the course of the tightly-contested game, but Peacock pointed to a second-inning triple by senior Eli Rolen as a catalyst that helped get the team rolling. That triple scored Prairiland’s first run of the game, driving in Blake Ballard.
The next came on a grounder by Jameson allowed Blake Lewis to score. The third came when Gage Bankhead came home on a wild pitch and the team’s final run came when a sacrifice fly by Jameson allowed Brooks Morrison to score.
