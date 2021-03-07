Blake Ballard was sensational for the Prairiland Patriots baseball team against Durant on Thursday, not giving up a single hit. His offense gave him more than enough support, including 10 first-inning runs, and Prairiland coasted to a 14-0 win.
In the explosive opening inning, Brylee Galloway, Chris Michael, Caleb Jameson, Gage Bankhead, Brayden Nichols and Ballard each drove in RBIs as they hammered Durant’s starting pitcher time and again.
