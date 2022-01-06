Christian Ashby knocked down four 3-pointers, and two of his baskets came when it counted most -- in the final two minutes -- as Paris Junior College held off Lamar State-Port Arthur 71-70 Wednesday night.
The victory at PJC’s Hunt Center improved Coach Bill Foy’s Dragons to 5-0 in conference and 11-5 overall. Lamar State’s Seahawks fell to 1-3 in conference and 8-6 overall.
As opposed to Monday night’s 77-64 loss to College of Southern Idaho, when four of PJC’s top six players were unavailable because of positive Covid tests, everybody was available against Lamar State.
Ashby led all scorers with 18 points, with Koron Davis and Anthony Latty also finishing in double figures, with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Lamar State had four players in double figures – Landyn Tyler with 16, Evan Palmquist with 15, Daniel Braster with 12, and Kharee McDaniel with 10.
Paris led 38-33 at halftime, but Lamar State went on a 7-0 run to pull into a 51-51 tie with 11 minutes to play. With 5:20 left on the clock, the teams were tied at 62.
Davis’ 3-pointer put Paris up 65-62, but back-to-back buckets by Braster and Tyler gave Lamar Tech the lead at 66-65 going into the final three minutes.
A basket by Ashby just inside the 3-point line gave PJC the lead again at 67-66, and his final basket of the night — a 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining — stretched the Paris lead to 70-66.
Tyler’s jump shot with 1:41 to play made it 70-68. Paris’ Ronald Holmes was fouled at 1:15. He made his first free throw and missed the second, so Lamar State had the ball, trailing 71-68. McDaniel’s jump shot at 1:01 made it a one-point
game, 71-70.
When Paris failed to score on a drive to the basket, Lamar State grabbed the rebound with 38 seconds to play, trailing by just one point.
The Seahawks held the ball, then Tyler made a move for the basket, trying to find a shot. Nothing was open, and he passed into the corner, where Desmond McQuain threw up a shot that bounced off the rim with 10 seconds to play.
A jump ball was called when Palmquist was tied up by Holmes on one side and Davis on the other. Paris owned the possession arrow, so the Dragons got the ball out of bounds with 5.9 seconds to play.
The inbounds pass went to Holmes, who had missed his second free throw 70 seconds earlier, and Lamar State fouled him with 5.9 seconds. It was Lamar State’s ninth foul of the second half, so Holmes went to the free throw line with a 1-and-1, instead of two free throws that begin on the 10th foul of a period.
Holmes shot and missed. Braster grabbed the rebound, and Paris called a timeout with 5.3 seconds left on the clock. Lamar State then had McQuain set to throw the ball to Tyler, the Seahawks’ hottest shooter. Paris called a second time out to discuss things again. A minute later, the same scenario, and Paris again called time out. Another minute, and this time play resumed, with McQuain throwing to Tyler, with Paris defenders set up at midcourt. Tyler crossed midcourt and sped with the ball toward the goal. He was still 12 feet from the goal when he released the ball toward the goal.
As the horn sounded, the shot hit the back of the rim and bounced away incomplete. It was over. Paris 71, Lamar State-Port Arthur 70.
