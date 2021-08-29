It wasn’t the start to the season that first-year head coach Brenton Whitaker wanted, as North Lamar lost to Krum 42-0 on Friday night. Despite the score, there were some positive things for the Panthers to take from the game.
“I think the number one thing that I saw that I really enjoyed was that we never gave up,” head coach Brenton Whitaker said after the game. “Even to the end we were fighting and that’s a great starting place.”
North Lamar won the toss and deferred to the second half, allowing their defense to take the field for the first drive. Krum took the ball on a 13 play drive to start the game. It was the defense, though, that would come up with the first big play of the season. Facing a fourth down and six from the North Lamar 10 yard line, Krum quarterback Connor Green was sacked by a host of Panthers to turn the ball over to North Lamar.
North Lamar’s offense showed a little bit of life on the first couple of plays as Buddy Posey carried the ball for a first down. However, a couple of penalties put the Panthers behind the chain and caused them to have to punt. Penalties were a problem for both teams as first game jitters seemed to be a factor. North Lamar finished with seven penalties for 45 yards. The Bobcats, on the other hand, had 14 for 135 yards.
Krum scored a touchdown on their next possession. After getting the ball near midfield, the Bobcats only needed four plays to march 52 yards and the score. The Panthers’ defense managed to force a punt on the next Bobcat possession but that was the last stop they would get. Krum scored a touchdown on their final five possessions of the game.
Offensively the Panthers struggled to move the ball as they are learning a new scheme under coach Whitaker.
“There was some good things and some bad things,” Coach Whitaker said about his team learning a new scheme. “We’re still trying to shuffle the deck up front to find a good match. Trying to find the right five guys up there. I think once we get settled in up front, everything else will start clicking.
Quarterback Dawson Dority completed a couple of passes for 15 yards. He also added 18 yards on the ground. Buddy Pose finished with 26 yards rushing. Brayden McCormack had six and Zain Chumblee two yards. Ayden Exum had fifteen receiving yards for the Panthers.
North Lamar will try to regroup as Canton comes to town Friday, Sept. 3. Kickoff from R.L. Maddox stadium is at 7:30 p.m.
