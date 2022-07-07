For nearly three decades, Bill Sikes’ name was synonymous with the Paris High School baseball program. He stepped away from the program last year to enjoy retirement, but soon found that he wasn’t ready to step away from the dugout just yet. Now, he’s returning to coaching as the new head coach of the North Hopkins Panthers in Sulphur Springs.
“I took a year off and realized I really missed it,” Sikes said. “I missed the interaction with the players, and it sounds funny but I really just missed getting a team ready. … I know I’m getting on up there in age, but I love baseball and I think I’ve got more to give in the game. This seemed right.”
Sikes said that several schools reached out to him in the offseason, trying to entice him to head up their baseball teams, but he chose to accept North Hopkins’ offer both because of the city’s relatively close proximity to Paris, and the foundation in place from the previous coaching staff.
“They’ve got a pretty good tradition in place already,” Sikes said. “That was big for me.”
Sikes is a graduate of Paris High School and, aside from one year that saw him coach the Clarksville High baseball team, has spent the entirety of his coaching career at his alma mater. He admitted that coaching a team other than his beloved Paris Wildcats will take some getting used to.
When Sikes retired from Paris, he did so with well over 300 wins under his belt and a trophy case filled with hardware from runs to the regional tournament.
“It does feel weird to be coaching somewhere other than Paris,” he said. “Nobody loves the Paris Wildcats more than me. I’ve been part of Paris High for a long time and I’ll always bleed Wildcat blue — that will never change. But I’m also ready for this new chapter and I’m fully committed to coaching the Panthers now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.