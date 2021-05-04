The Detroit Lady Eagles softball team took Linden-Kildare to the limit in their bi-district playoff series, but ultimately fell in three games.
The first game went about as well as it could have, with the Eagles taking it in a 13-0 rout.
“We hit the ball extremely well in game one,” Detroit head coach Jeff Allensworth said. “It wasn’t just one or two girls, either; we have 10 players and all 10 of them made an impact.”
In particular, the outfield pair of Alanna Harris, Cheyenne Snodgrass and Kayleigh Griggs stepped up in a big way, playing stellar defense with no errors, while also providing some truly timely hitting for the team.
The second and third games didn’t go as well, with the Lady Eagles falling 14-5 and 8-4.
The team never gave up, and pitcher Ayanna Smith smashed her first career home run in her final at-bat of the series in game three.
“It’s kind of funny, because before she went up to the plate I told her, ‘Stop messing around and just hit it over the wall,’ and that’s exactly what she ended up doing,” Allensworth said with a chuckle. “So that was pretty exciting to see.”
The season marked a step forward for the Lady Eagles, who have made the playoffs for the last several years, but hadn’t made it as a seed higher than the fourth seed until this year, when they finished third in the district.
Allensworth said he’s happy with the step forward, and wants the team to continue on that path.
“I think we can be at the top of the district, competing for a top-two seed,” he said. “That’s going to take putting in the work and time to improve, but these girls are capable of that.”
