While the Detroit Lady Eagles’ final 18-point margin of victory over the James Bowie Lady Pirates might not suggest it, Monday’s game between the two teams was a hard-fought battle, and one in which the Lady Eagles entered the final quarter facing a deficit.
Things started extremely well for Detroit at the game’s outset, as a pair of early 3-pointers by CC Runels and a basket by Kayleigh Griggs helped the Lady Eagles build a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes.
“CC is such a dynamic player,” Detroit head coach Michelle Estrada said. “She really has the ability to be unstoppable when she gets going.”
Things soured after that, however, as a big run by Bowie to close out the quarter saw the two teams enter the second quarter tied 12-12.
One of the big reasons Bowie was able to get back in the game, and then able to build a lead in the second quarter, was through offensive rebounding. Time and again, the Lady Eagles gave up second, third and even fourth chances near the rim.
“James Bowie is a long team with a lot of size, and we’re not so much,” Estrada said. “We aren’t a tall team, so a lot of times we try to go over the top to get rebounds and it doesn’t work. That’s one of our weaknesses.”
Bowie held a lead for most of the second and third quarters, though Detroit always stayed within striking distance with timely baskets from Runels and Cailyn Ray. Entering the final period, Detroit trailed by one, after trailing by as many as seven earlier in the third quarter.
That’s when Detroit junior Madison Gaddis took control. She nailed four 3-pointers in the final quarter without missing a single one, including three that all came on successive possessions.
“I’ve never gotten on a roll like that before,” Gaddis said with a smile after the game. “They were giving me space and leaving me open most of the time, so I just kept shooting.”
Gaddis’ electric shooting coincided with a boost in the team’s defensive intensity, and it all came together for a dominating quarter of basketball where Detroit outscored Bowie 25-6.
“This shows what these girls can do when they set their mind to it,” Estrada said. “They’re such a resilient group, and I’m just so proud of them for what they did tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.