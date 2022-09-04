The Liberty-Eylau Leopards jumped on the Paris Wildcats early in their Week 2 matchup, and the Wildcats were unable to muster a response, ultimately falling 28-0.
“We’re a young, inexperienced team,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We’re still trying to figure out the puzzle pieces. It’ll come, but it’s just taking some time.”
Hohenberger said his Wildcats never fully recovered after giving up a punt return for a touchdown for Liberty-Eylau’s second score.
The game remained a 14-0 contest in L-E’s favor for much of its duration, with the Leopards only adding two more touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.
And though Paris had a hard time getting things started on offense, there were some bright spots for the team — namely the defensive play of senior Kadyn McDonald.
McDonald forced a pair of Liberty-Eylau turnovers, making an impressive interception and forcing and recovering a fumble as well.
Looking ahead to next week, Hohenberger said the key will be to work on the mental aspect of the game in practice, rather any on-the-field issues.
“When you’re a team that’s not as experienced, you can sometimes get your priorities out of line,” he said. “This week, we’ve got to pause and ask ourselves, ‘What’s my why?’ We play to win the game, but it’s about the journey, why we come to practice.”
Statistics from the game were not made available by press time.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
