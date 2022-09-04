paris isd logo

The Liberty-Eylau Leopards jumped on the Paris Wildcats early in their Week 2 matchup, and the Wildcats were unable to muster a response, ultimately falling 28-0.

“We’re a young, inexperienced team,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We’re still trying to figure out the puzzle pieces. It’ll come, but it’s just taking some time.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

