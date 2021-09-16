North Lamar Logo

The North Lamar Pantherettes traveled to Winona and came away with a straight-sets victory on Tuesday, winning 25-16, 27-25, 25-18.

Lauren Dority had seven kills to go with two blocks; Erica King had a team-best 15 assists nad two aces and libero Emma Layton added 10 digs.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

