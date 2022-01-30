It wasn’t always easy for the Paris Ladycats on Friday against the Pittsburg Lady Pirates, but the team dug deep and managed to pull out an impressive 64-55 road victory after trailing by double digits in the second half. And in so doing, they officially punched their ticket into postseason play.
“It feels great,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore said of locking up a playoff spot. “This was one of our goals we as a team set for ourselves at the very start of the year. In a great district like this, nothing is guaranteed, but we played all year with this goal in mind and so to accomplish it is a huge relief.”
Things didn’t start particularly well for the Ladycats. Pittsburg’s defensive schemes forced the ball out of the hands of Paris’ usual facilitator, Keshanti Gordon. Meanwhile, early foul trouble for Ladycat Asia Johnson meant that the team’s defensive anchor was forced to miss most of the second and third quarters. All of that culminated in an 11-point halftime deficit.
The second half was a different story, and the difference came on the defensive end of the court. Traps led to steals, which led to easy transition baskets.
The speedy Jazz Dangerfield led the charge, with many of her game-high 28 points coming on such fast breaks. And Nya Williams, who ran the offense for the Ladycats, finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, finishing with yet another big double-double for her team.
Jakiya Williams, making her return from a Covid-19-related hiatus, had a big impact on the defensive end of the court, grabbing nine rebounds. Gordon finished with six points, 12 boards, five assists and two blocks. Asia Johnson scored three points and Kailah Ethridge contributed two points and some lockdown defense.
